Early Week 13 Yahoo Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 12 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Benny Snell Jr., RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (4 percent rostered)

Handcuffing your running back starters and stashing RBs with upside is paramount at this time of the fantasy season. This is especially true in the case of Benny Snell Jr., considering James Conner’s injury history. Surprisingly, Snell out-touched Jaylen Samuels — Conner’s supposed immediate backup — 23-to-5 against the Bengals in Week 12. Snell and the Steelers RBs have a great fantasy schedule for runners ahead (vs. CLE, @ARI, vs. BUF), so he should be added as a high-upside stash.

N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots (14 percent)

The Patriots’ current passing weapons are ... well, they’re not exactly what you’d want if you were building a high-flying offense. Outside of Julian Edelman and James White, the Patriots don’t really have any big-play options in the passing game to send on the field due to all the injuries at wideout and no real trusted option at tight end. But maybe the intriguing rookie, N’Keal Harry, could be that guy. After seeing his first game action in Week 11 (4 targets, 3 catches, 18 yards), Harry collected four targets and caught his first touchdown in Week 12. Not to mention, the red-zone looks he attracted from his quarterback. There will be some growing pains, but Harry could be the key to awakening the Patriots’ passing game.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (14 percent)

Along the same lines as Snell, Pollard should also be added. Few handcuffs are as valuable as Tony Pollard. Not only does he back up a premier runner in Ezekiel Elliott on a top NFL offense, but he’s proven to be productive in limited work (he’s averaging 4.7 yards per attempt this season). If Zeke were to go down, Pollard would instantly slot in as the team’s top RB option. He should not be on the waiver wire.