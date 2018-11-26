Early Week 13 Fantasy Pickups: Adam Humphries continues to build in Tampa

Week 13 will mark the end of bye weeks in the fantasy football season. You know what that means. Making the right roster decisions becomes more important than ever.

While some fantasy teams have the luxury of trotting out the same lineup every week, let’s face it — most of us aren’t that lucky.

Sometimes, making the right waiver wire add in a given week — even for a name that, on paper, doesn’t inspire much confidence — can be the difference between a win and a loss.

With that said, Liz Loza has three names set to receive a lot of attention on the waiver wire for Week 13.

Adam Humphries to eat with Winston (30% owned on Yahoo)

As many expected, Jameis Winston’s presence turned the wheel on the Bucs’ many playmakers, landing on Adam Humphries. Humphries in particular has Winston’s trust, it seems, over someone like Chris Godwin. Humphries finished the day with six catches for 54 yards — second on the team in yardage to Mike Evans’ 116 — and a touchdown. As long as Winston is under center (and his outing against the 9ers inspires confidence), Humphries should continue to feast in a pass-heavy offense.

With Jameis Winston at the helm, Adam Humphries has a great outlook. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

Quincy Enunwa has Jets confidence (9% owned on Yahoo)

The Jets came out of their bye week and were actually pretty competitive against the Patriots until the second half. Enunwa was out-targeted by Jermaine Kearse, Chris Herndon, and Robby Anderson, but he did more with what he got. Enunwa turned four targets into four catches for 73 yards. He’s proven himself a consistent presence in the Jets offense, and gets a weak Titans secondary in Week 13.

Doug Martin still running hard (47% owned on Yahoo)

It can be hard (and oftentimes unadvised) to play a Raiders asset, but Doug Martin actually had a productive day. He totaled 72 yards and a rushing touchdown. Most surprisingly (other than his hard-running) is that he matched Jalen Richard in targets and completed one more catch than him. Martin is primarily an early-down back but he’s pretty much been Oakland’s entire offense. The chance of him disappearing in a game where the Raiders are trailing is high but with that said, few runners have a better fantasy matchup in Week 13 (vs. Kansas City), not to mention some great matchups in the playoffs (@Bengals in Wk 15, vs. Denver Wk 16).