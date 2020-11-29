Early Week 13 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 13 waiver claims.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings (40 percent rostered)

Kirk Cousins has now delivered back-to-back monster fantasy outings, throwing three touchdowns in each of those games. It’s no surprise that both these outings have come at home in Minnesota, where Cousins has thrown for over 250 yards and 2+ TDs in every game.

And in Week 13, Cousins will be at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To put it plainly, Cousins could be the most popular streaming option — or maybe you pick him up because your regular quarterback just isn’t cutting it? — in a must-win week for many fantasy teams.

Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (8% rostered)

The Las Vegas Raiders were absolutely destroyed by the Atlanta Falcons in one of the biggest stunners of Week 12, and their lack of anything in the run-game definitely contributed to that. To make matters worse, their star running back, Josh Jacobs, suffered an ankle injury, which led to just seven carries in the game.

If his injury proves serious, Devontae Booker — Jacobs’ immediate backup — needs to be added in every league if Jacobs will miss time. Booker has proven himself before, and he gets a plus matchup next week against the hapless New York Jets.