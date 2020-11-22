Early Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 12 waiver claims.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints (42 percent rostered)

Well, that went well. Maybe even better than expected.

Taysom Hill, in his first start as Saints quarterback, led New Orleans to an easy victory over the division-rival Falcons. Hill finished with just 24.42 fantasy points, but he could’ve had a much bigger day if not for a deep touchdown pass having been called back by a holding penalty.

Perhaps most importantly though, Hill played relatively clean football (he did lose a fumble after a long run), getting 10.1 yards per pass attempt and over five yards a carry (and of course, the two rushing touchdowns).

Yes, yes — this all came against a Falcons defense that has been exceptionally generous to opposing quarterbacks, but it was an impressive debut nonetheless. With Drew Brees out indefinitely, Hill should be added after proving he could not only start, but win.

James White, RB, New England Patriots (40% rostered)

It’s been a rough year for James White, but after Rex Burkhead was carted off with injury, we saw more of what we’ve come to expect out of the satellite back. White carried the ball five times and caught six-of-eight targets (second on the team) for 64 yards. With Damien Harris putting a stranglehold on the early down duties but barely getting any receiving work, White will undoubtedly be used more going forward especially if Burkhead’s injury proves to be serious. If you need help at RB, check on White — especially if you’re in a PPR league.