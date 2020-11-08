Early Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 10 waiver claims.

We touted Drew Lock as a top quarterback streamer for Week 9, and even though the Broncos lost, Lock did not disappoint on the fantasy front. Lock threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta, but he also added seven rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground!

While Lock isn’t exactly a crisp passer or clean product, he’s shown that he can take advantage of plus matchups (as evidenced by his output in the last two weeks). Speaking of which, Lock and the Broncos will take on the Vegas Raiders’ beatable defense in Week 10. Go grab him if you need QB help.

Is it finally here? Is the Curtis Samuel “being a reliable fantasy starter” time here? Well, if the last three weeks are any indication, it could be. Not only has Samuel scored three weeks in a row, but he saved his biggest game of the season for Week 9: 9 catches (on 9 targets!), 105 yards, 1 touchdown; 3 rushes, 13 yards.

We’re finally seeing Samuel used to his full potential as a receiver all over the field and a runner out of the backfield. The Panthers offense is firing on all cylinders now, and with three potentially high-scoring incoming games on tap (vs. TB, vs. DET, @MIN), Samuel will be one of the top receiving options on the waiver wire in Week 10.