Early Week 1 NFL odds released









On the latest episode of Bet The Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick break down marquee matchups in Week 1 of the NFL season. Our partners at PointsBet have put out the early lines for each game on the slate.

NBC will carry the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) as well as Sunday Night Football when the Chicago Bears face off against the Los Angeles Rams (-7). Sara expects money to flood in on the defending Super Bowl champs while Drew is eyeing the total between the Bears and Rams.

Steve Kornacki is back to give his preview of the Preakness Stakes after cashing a 12/1 ticket on Medina Spirit at Churchill Downs. He highlights why Bob Baffert's other horse in this race is worth a look.

The PGA Tour moves along to TPC Craig Ranch in Mckinney, Texas. Golf analyst Will Gray explains how Daniel Berger can be used in multiple wagers this weekend at the Bryson Nelson Championship.

You can listen on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, wherever you find your podcasts — or in the embedded player below: