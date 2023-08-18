Early Vegas Notre Dame vs Marquee 3 Point Spreads

Notre Dame football is just over a week away. For a while now though we’ve had point spreads out on Notre Dame’s biggest games of the year.

Preseason point spreads do not tell the story of a season that hasn’t happened yet. They should not be taken as gospel in any way. But they are informative. They let fans know what many “experts” in Las Vegas think of their teams before the action gets started.

Intrigue with Notre Dame is always high. Point spreads with the Irish are also sometimes interesting because the Irish have a huge loyal following, many of which are ultra-believers in the team every week. There is also the large contingent of fans that despise Notre Dame is quick to bet against them heavily.

Let’s examine the marquee three lines and what they tell us.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Notre Dame +7.5

Ohio State is the first big test for Notre Dame. This year the game is in South Bend and the Irish enter the year with a proven signal caller while Ohio State does not. But despite this, the Irish and still more than a touchdown underdog.

Perhaps some of this line comes from the credibility that the Buckeyes have accumulated over time for seemingly always having elite rosters laden with skill talent. As for Notre Dame, their record in “big games” over the last couple of decades has been atrocious. They have to play their way out of this perception. Ohio State is their first chance to do so in 2023.

Notre Dame v USC: Notre Dame +1

Even with this game at home I am a bit surprised USC isn’t favored by more given the return of Heisman winner Caleb Williams after his stellar performance against the Irish last year. Perhaps in this case, being at home did help this number come down a bit.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to this line as both teams will be well into the season with plenty of results to judge by kickoff. Marcus Freeman must do all he can to avoid his Notre Dame tenure 0-2 against USC, for that would be quite ominous.

Notre Dame v Clemson: Notre Dame +6

This game will be tough for Notre Dame. I can understand them being a six-point underdog. While the last couple of years have not lived up to Clemson’s recent standards, Dabo Swinney is still a proven winner that will want revenge after Clemson failed miserably in their visit to South Bend last fall.

On top of this fact, Death Valley at night is one of the toughest places to play in America. If Notre Dame is going to make a true playoff run this year, they will have earned it. This schedule is jam-packed with brand-name games and land mines planted around them. The Irish must take nothing for granted this year, each game is absolutely critical.

