Early takeaways from Idaho football's fall camp

Aug. 5—The Idaho football team caps its first week of fall camp today.

Friday served as an off day for the Vandals, who began their football festivities on Monday with just helmets and shoulder pads, transitioning to full pads on Wednesday.

During the early stages of camp, Idaho has seen some fresh faces rise to the top while also welcoming some old faces back to the P1FCU Kibbie Dome for the first time since last season. Here's what we've learned so far:

Out with the old, in with the old?

Vandals coach Jason Eck announced Tuesday veteran linebacker Sully Shannon has decided to put an end to his football career.

The Phoenix native had one year of eligibility left and was dealing with a nagging injury that required surgery, prompting him to hang up his pads.

Shannon had a solid spring and was expected to be the Vandals' stalwart middle linebacker.

The loss of Shannon was softened a bit when a familiar 5-foot-8, speedy running back began fielding handoffs the same day.

Eli Cummings, who was taken off the Vandals' roster following the season for unknown reasons, made his return to the Kibbie Dome on Tuesday.

The junior was a reliable option out of the backfield for Idaho in 2023, tallying 589 all-purpose yards along with six scores.

The excitement of seeing the Waco, Texas, native back in the black and gold was short-lived as it was announced he was redshirting this season.

Trench warfare

Idaho will only go as far as the big boys on its offensive and defensive lines will allow it to go.

Graduate student Jason Hahlbeck and sophomore Charlie Vliem started their battle for the right tackle spot, with neither appearing to have a clear edge as of now. But a fresh face is beginning to catch some eyes in freshman Kiegan Henson.

The Mountain View High School graduate has received praise from both Eck and offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner through the early stages of camp.

The 6-5, 280-pounder also earned the rookie of the practice award during Thursday's practice.

The O-line's defensive counterparts have been able to demonstrate their depth early on.

Keyshawn James-Newby has looked like Idaho's best rusher so far. The Montana Tech transfer has the most explosive first step and has a complete set of pass-rush moves.

After James-Newby, Idaho has Malakai Williams, Tylen Williams and Amarii Notice as its next-best pass rushers.

The drop-off from James-Newby to the other four isn't that noticeable. They're all serviceable, and in reality, they're a very similar group to last year. The Vandals' sack leader last year was Kemari Bailey, who took the quarterback down five times.

All four of Idaho's current pass rushers have the mechanics and ability to at least meet that threshold. But where the group has improved the most has been the interior.

Lincoln University transfer Jahkari Larmond had a great spring and has already looked like a veteran leader as the fall begins.

Larmond has looked like Idaho's best overall defensive lineman and has a Battle Ax award under his belt. Larmond's success has been paired with the return of redshirt senior Ben Bertram.

Bertram returned this fall after battling an injury. His efforts on the field also earned him defensive MVP honors during Tuesday's practice.

The best defensive group

Idaho's ball-hawking secondary picked up right where it left off.

Those on the backend for the Vandals nabbed 15 takeaways last season, and they look like they're trying to continue that tradition.

From takeaway drills in practice to seeing it translate during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, Idaho has some serious talent in its secondary.

Throughout the Vandals' first four practices, a member of the secondary has earned a post-practice honor.

Household names like Tommy McCormick, Marcus Harris and Murvin Kenion have made their fair share of plays. But the freshmen have been a really eye-catching group.

Newcomers Andrew Marshall and Drew Faulkner have both registered a takeaway during team period. Marshall also earned Tuesday's rookie of the practice honor.

The two new faces join an already highly touted group that features names like Cam Stephens, Dwayne McDougle and Omarnie Arnold, who have looked impressive in their own right.

