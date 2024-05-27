Early Surge Carries No. 1 LSUE In World Series Opener

ENID, Oklahoma – LSU Eunice Baseball picked up where it left off in the Region 23 Tournament with another total team effort in an 11-1 mercy-rule win over Kellogg CC at the NJCAA Division II World Series on Sunday. The top-seeded Bengals (53-7) ended the game in five innings, marking the team’s 26th run-rule victory on the season.



Dawson Willis (Ruston, LA, Ruston HS) was up to his usual ways, using a hit by pitch to lead off the game and scoring by stealing home on a first-and-third situation. Willis would steal two of his game-high five swipes in the opening sequence. Ashton Fuselier (Lake Charles, LA, Sam Houston HS) added another run in the opening inning with two-out single to bring home Bennett Clement (St. Francisville, LA, West Feliciana HS) .



The rout was in the second inning as the Bengals exploded for five runs, highlighted by an opposite field three-run home run by Tyler Johnson (Kenner, LA, Brother Martin HS) . Willis started the inning with an RBI single to plate Alex Dupuy (Natchitoches, LA, Natchitoches Central HS) , followed by Willis stealing home again on another first-and-third opportunity.



Dupuy added to the LSUE power surge with an opposite field solo home run to right field in the third inning, padding the Bengals’ advantage to 8-0. Kellogg would get its lone run on a home run to right field, just over the outstretched glove of Clement.



That run was the lone blemish on another sterling effort by LSUE starting pitcher Blake Lobell (Holden, LA, Springfield HS) . The sophomore ace improved to 14-0 in his third complete game of the season. Lobell scattered four hits while not issuing a free pass. He would strike out six batters, retiring the side in order twice.



LSUE induced the mercy rule with three runs in the fifth inning, using one of Kellogg’s two errors on an Andrew Lee (Lafayette, LA, Ascension Episcopal HS) bunt that would bring home Dupuy and Fuselier. Lee scored the game ending run on a sacrifice fly by Tyson LeBlanc (Maurice, LA, North Vermilion HS) .



Fuselier and Dupuy were the lone Bengals to record multiple hits in LSUE’s eight-hit afternoon. Dupuy would score three times to lead LSUE in that category.



The Bengals now turn their attention to winner’s bracket play against St. Johns River State College on Tuesday. LSUE and the five-seeded Vikings will play at 7:00PM from David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

