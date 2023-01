Reuters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Reuters) -A Memphis police officer has been suspended for his involvement in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, days after the city released video footage of the killing to the public, and five other officers were fired and charged with the Black man's murder. The suspended officer - identified as Preston Hemphill - was relieved of duty with pay pending an administrative hearing, a Memphis Police Department spokesperson said, noting that an investigation into the incident was underway.