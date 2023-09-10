Early struggles, turnovers haunt Wisconsin as Washington State pulls off Week 2 upset

PULLMAN, Washington – This is not the type of performance that inspires confidence.

Picked to win the Big Ten West Division title and ranked No. 19 in both major top 25 polls, Wisconsin looked to improve on a so-so performance in its opener.

Instead of making dramatic improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, Luke Fickell’s team played poorly early and fell behind by 15 points before rallying in the second half.

The Badgers’ defense tightened in the second half but allowed a critical touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. That letdown, as well as three UW turnovers, allowed Washington State to score a 31-22 upset Saturday night at Martin Stadium.

“You can’t go on the road and turn the ball over,” Fickell said before the game. “You can’t go on the road and not be able to run the football…

“Those are things that are really difficult – when you’re in an environment that’s not your own – to overcome.”

In short, UW’s defense appeared ill-prepared for Washington State’s up-tempo offense in the opening half and the offense couldn’t find the end zone any of its six possessions in the first two quarters.

The result:

Led by quarterback Cameron Ward (171 passing yards and two touchdowns), the Cougars built a 24-9 halftime lead.

UW’s defense allowed a total of 24 yards on the Cougars’ first four possessions of the second half but Ward had a huge 8-yard pass play on third and 6 and added runs of 22 and 14 yards to spark the 10-play, 57-yard scoring drive.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward is chased out of the pocket by Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

And who capped the drive with a 1-yard run with 5 minutes 30 seconds left? Former UW tailback Nakia Watson.

Observations from UW’s loss:

Tanner Mordecai loses two fumbles on sacks; Chez Mellusi loses a fumble in the final quarter

The Cougars scored 14 points off the three UW turnovers, seven off one of Mordecai’s fumbles and another touchdown after Mellusi’s fumble gave Washington State the ball at its 43 with 9:19 left.

Badgers faltered in games decided in the fourth quarter last season and did again Saturday

The Badgers were 1-4 last season in regular-season games decided in the fourth quarter. One of those games was a 17-14 loss to Washington State.

Washington State outscored UW, 7-0, in the final quarter Saturday.

“I think the guys that were here last year understand and know that,” Fickell said before the game when asked about finishing strong. “There’s a lot of other things for us to focus on, being our first road challenge. But this is one of the games we’ve talked about how to finish.

“So, the emphasis on finishing will continue to be pounded the entire week. And I would probably tell you that it’s probably going to be pounded the entire season.”

Luke Fickell hoped to see his team play a cleaner game than in Week 1. That didn't happen.

Fickell said before the game the Badgers needed to protect the football, keep Washington State from getting to the edges and tackle better than in Week 1. That didn't happen.

The Badgers did not perform in the opening half as Fickell hoped.

Despite having no effective running game, Washington State was able to attack the edges of UW’s defense and get receivers open in the middle of the field as well.

In addition, Mordecai lost two fumbles on sacks in the opening half.

“It’s taking care of the football,” Fickell said before the game. “It’s leveraging the football. And tackling well. Those are the three areas that, when you talk about being clean, that we were not very good on Saturday.

“Those are things that if we don’t get corrected will be an Achilles’ heel for us all year.”

They were Saturday.

The Cougars' up-tempo attack had UW defenders reeling early

Members of UW’s defense said during the week they had to be prepared to line up quickly and communicate efficiently against the Cougars.

“They’re going to get the play off in 10 seconds if they can,” safety Hunter Wohler said. “They’re going to look for something quick to keep the clock rolling and keep the sticks moving.

“One of the keys to this game is going to be slowing the tempo down and making them play a long play clock and give us time to re-set our defense and get the calls that we want to that we can attack them with.”

Washington won that battle in building the 15-point halftime lead. The Cougars scored a touchdown – a 1-yard pass from Ward to Lincoln Victor -- with UW having 13 defenders on the field. Despite having two extra defenders on the field, Vitor was uncovered in the left slot.

Left tackle Jack Nelson struggles to protect Tanner Mordecai

UW left tackle Jack Nelson was beaten for sacks by end Ron Stone Jr. on consecutive series in the opening half.

Stone forced Tanner Mordecai to fumble each time. End Brennan Jackson recovered both fumbles, the second for a touchdown to help the Cougars build a 24-6 lead.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin falls to Washington State in Week 2 upset