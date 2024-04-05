Early spark, Pérez’s strong outing enough to lift Pirates over Nationals 7-4

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Though the start of the game was delayed by over an hour, there was no waiting around for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals on Thursday evening.

The Pirates (6-1) put up four runs against Nationals starter Josiah Gray (0-2) in the first inning en route to a 7-4 win at Nationals Park.

The early run support was more than enough for Martín Pérez (1-0), who gave the Pirates 6.2 strong innings in his second outing of the season.

