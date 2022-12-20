Early signing period: Vols’ football commits announce signing times

The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting signing class.

The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.

Heupel guided the Vols to a 10-2 regular season in 2022.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ahead of the early signing period, Vols Wire looks at when Tennessee commitments will sign. Below are announced times on social media for Tennessee commitments.

Ethan Davis (tight end)

This Wednesday 12/21 @ 4PM please join us in the Collins Hill theatre for the celebration and EARLY SIGNING of these 4 young men! @dion_crawford21 @Jayden1Davis @davis1ethan @zayrich05 @CHHSEaglesFB @CHHS_Sports GO EAGLES 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Y2zEC0fJ2t — Drew Swick (@SwickONE8) December 19, 2022

Signing at 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 21.

Khalifa Keith (running back)

Hey Everyone I Will Be Signing on December 21 at A.H Parker High at @9am I would love for everyone to come out and support. “All Media Welcome” #govols🧡 #GBO pic.twitter.com/o30yHgOeaR — Khalifa Keith📍 (@KhalifaKeith2) December 13, 2022

Signing at 10 a.m. EST on Dec. 21.

Trevor Duncan (defensive line)

I will be signing my National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Tennessee on Wednesday the 21st, at 9 AM in the Knoxville Catholic Auditorium. Anyone is welcome🍊 @coachjoshheupel @coachg76 @Vol_Football @KCIrishFootball @CoachMobbs @LeeSmith @1_900_ayersjr pic.twitter.com/AN3ZqbTlaW — Trevor Duncan (@Trevorduncan40) December 18, 2022

Signing at 9 a.m. EST on Dec. 21.

Ayden Bussell (offensive line)

I am signing my National Letter of Intent to the University of Tennessee on the 21st at 11 A.M in the Mount Juliet High School Gym. Any and All are welcome! 🍊 #GBO pic.twitter.com/qgD9DJaOde — Ayden Bussell (@AydenBussell) December 19, 2022

Signing at noon EST on Dec. 21.

Home sweet home! Excited to officially introduce #RockyTop23 🍊 tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/V1ylYsDwz7 — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 20, 2022

