Early signing period: Vols’ football commits announce signing times

Dan Harralson
The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting signing class.

The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.

Heupel guided the Vols to a 10-2 regular season in 2022.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ahead of the early signing period, Vols Wire looks at when Tennessee commitments will sign. Below are announced times on social media for Tennessee commitments.

Ethan Davis (tight end)

Signing at 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 21.

Khalifa Keith (running back)

Signing at 10 a.m. EST on Dec. 21.

Trevor Duncan (defensive line)

Signing at 9 a.m. EST on Dec. 21.

Ayden Bussell (offensive line)

Signing at noon EST on Dec. 21.

