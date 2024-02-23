Early signing period reportedly moving to earlier in December. How it will impact FSU football?

A major change to the College Football Recruiting calendar could be coming.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach reported Thursday that the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) has had advanced discussions about moving the December signing period up to the Wednesday before FBS championship games, which this year is Dec. 4.

That would move up early signing day two weeks ahead of when it was this season on Dec. 20. The earlier signing period would give athletes a short period to sign NLIs following the conclusion of their high school seasons and before the transfer portal window opens for undergraduate players.

How long the period would has not been decided yet, but it will either last three days or seven days. The new rule would also allow players in the portal to sign NLIs.

If approved, high school seniors would have three opportunities to sign NLIs: The summer, early December and the traditional February signing day, which would remain the same.

The Athletic said the CCA is hoping to meet to vote through the NLI changes in early March.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is among the many CFB coaches in agreement with a change being needed. FSU played in the ACC Championship against Louisville in Charlotte on Dec 2. The team returned home early the next morning and watched as the College Football Playoff Committee snubbed the undefeated Seminoles in favor of two 1-loss teams.

Later that night, Norvell was back on the road for two in-home visits for recruits. Then he and his coaching staff hit the road for the finishing touches of high school recruiting class with the early signing period beginning on Dec. 20 and running through Dec. 22.

All of that happened as FSU dealt with the fallout of the CFP snub and multiple opt-outs and transfers ahead of the Orange Bowl.

"I think sometimes there are changes and things that sound good at the moment but as one change is made and other things stack on it - it's an overwhelming time, for really all," Norvell said following Orange Bowl practice in December.

"When you think about signing day [Wednesday], the transfer portal, preparing and doing all things for bowl games, it's difficult."

