Early signing period: Ranking top 2023 football signing classes
The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting signing class.
The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.
2022 early signing period: Tracking Tennessee’s signees
“It’s been a lot of fun going through the process with these guys,” Heupel said Wednesday. “We believe in, obviously, their athleticism but just as importantly who they are. I’d like to thank their families for entrusting us with their sons for the next three-to-five years. I want to congratulate our staff. That’s our full-time coaches, everybody inside the building, our personnel department, our on-campus recruiters and our training staff. It takes everybody inside of the building to recruit elite players. I’m really proud of the effort that everybody put into it. I think it speaks to who we are.
“Also, a thank you to all the high school coaches in this state, but also everywhere we’ve been for receiving us and our coaches the right way and helping us navigate the process. For those that we ended up signing somebody from, thank you for, again, just trusting us, who we are, what we’re about and where this program is heading as you sent your players to us.”
Following the first day during the early signing period, Vols Wire looks at the top-10 classes ranked by the 247Sports composite. The top-10 classes are listed below.
Alabama
326.06 points
Georgia
309.38 points
Texas
297.31 points
Miami
294.85 points
Ohio State
287.66 points
LSU
286.27 points
Oregon
281.79 points
Oklahoma
281.53 points
Notre Dame
279.94 points
Tennessee
277.39 points
