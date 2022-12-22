Early signing period: Ranking top 2023 football signing classes

The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting signing class.

The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.

2022 early signing period: Tracking Tennessee’s signees

“It’s been a lot of fun going through the process with these guys,” Heupel said Wednesday. “We believe in, obviously, their athleticism but just as importantly who they are. I’d like to thank their families for entrusting us with their sons for the next three-to-five years. I want to congratulate our staff. That’s our full-time coaches, everybody inside the building, our personnel department, our on-campus recruiters and our training staff. It takes everybody inside of the building to recruit elite players. I’m really proud of the effort that everybody put into it. I think it speaks to who we are.

“Also, a thank you to all the high school coaches in this state, but also everywhere we’ve been for receiving us and our coaches the right way and helping us navigate the process. For those that we ended up signing somebody from, thank you for, again, just trusting us, who we are, what we’re about and where this program is heading as you sent your players to us.”

Following the first day during the early signing period, Vols Wire looks at the top-10 classes ranked by the 247Sports composite. The top-10 classes are listed below.

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

326.06 points

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

309.38 points

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

297.31 points

For more on Texas visit Longhorns Wire

Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

294.85 points

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

287.66 points

For more on Ohio State visit Buckeyes Wire

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

286.27 points

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

281.79 points

For more on Oregon visit Ducks Wire

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

281.53 points

For more on Oklahoma visit Sooners Wire

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

279.94 points

For more on Notre Dame visit Fighting Irish Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

277.39 points

PHOTOS: Nico Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee for Orange Bowl practices

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire