Early signing period: Jesse Perry signs with Tennessee football

The 2023 early signing period is taking place Wednesday-Friday for Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting signing class.

The 2023 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s third as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.

Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 10 nationally (247Sports Composite). The Vols’ first recruiting class under Heupel in 2022 ranked No. 17 nationally (247Sports Composite).

Jesse Perry signed with the Vols on Wednesday during the early signing period.

Jesse Perry’s recruiting bio:

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 278 pounds

School: Middle Tennessee Christian School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

READ: Tennessee football early signing period tracker for 2024 class

READ: Tennessee football NCAA transfer portal tracker

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire