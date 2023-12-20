Early signing period: Jake Merklinger signs with Tennessee

The 2023 early signing period is taking place Wednesday-Friday for the 2024 recruiting signing class.

The 2023 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s third as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.

Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 10 nationally (247Sports Composite). The Vols’ first recruiting class under Heupel in 2022 ranked No. 17 nationally (247Sports Composite).

Quarterback Jake Merklinger signed with the Vols on Wednesday during the early signing period. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback is from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

He committed to Tennessee on March 30.

