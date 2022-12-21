Early Signing Period commitment tracker

All of the hard work that Hugh Freeze and his staff has put in since Nov. 28 will pay off beginning Wednesday, as the early signing period has officially begun.

At the start of the day, Auburn held the No. 22 overall recruiting class according to 247Sports. The class includes seven four-star recruits, and two transfers from the transfer portal. Ten of Auburn’s commits have done so under the leadership of Freeze and his revamped staff.

Auburn Wire will be your one-stop shop for tracking each of Auburn’s official signees throughout the week. Check below to see who all has made their commitments official with this early signing period tracker:

OL Clay Weiden

Officially OFFICIAL 🖊 Read up on our first signee of the 2023 class @ClayWedin ↓ 📰 https://t.co/dwoCAOyqUd pic.twitter.com/sAa4DqwWCW — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 21, 2022

OL Tyler Johnson

From the boot to The Loveliest Village 🦅 🖊 @Tjohnson_77 pic.twitter.com/tfUhgO5kTU — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 21, 2022

DL Darron Reed

Big time 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓 coming to the trenches 💪 Join us in welcoming @DarronReed45 to The Plains! pic.twitter.com/UqmGidJTXm — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 21, 2022

S Sylvester Smith

Story continues

We got a ballhawk coming to The Plains 💯 Welcome home, @sylvesterS2023! pic.twitter.com/KBT28vPME8 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 21, 2022

OL Bradyn Joiner

Staying 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 🦅@BradynOL78 is officially an Auburn Tiger! pic.twitter.com/xyKxMjXtjq — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 21, 2022

DL Stephen Johnson

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 🖊@StephenJ2004 is headed to The Loveliest Village on The Plains! pic.twitter.com/KXchQ2o7EN — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 21, 2022

CB J.C. Hart

DL Elijah McAllister

𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐄 on and off the field 🦅 Auburn Family, make sure you follow @e_mcallister1 ↓ pic.twitter.com/VxBcvT856W — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 21, 2022

OL Connor Lew

QB Hank Brown

Nashville ➡️ Auburn@Hankb_15 has 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃 with the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/GqrMMYhoYD — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire