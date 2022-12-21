Early Signing Period commitment tracker

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

All of the hard work that Hugh Freeze and his staff has put in since Nov. 28 will pay off beginning Wednesday, as the early signing period has officially begun.

At the start of the day, Auburn held the No. 22 overall recruiting class according to 247Sports. The class includes seven four-star recruits, and two transfers from the transfer portal. Ten of Auburn’s commits have done so under the leadership of Freeze and his revamped staff.

Auburn Wire will be your one-stop shop for tracking each of Auburn’s official signees throughout the week. Check below to see who all has made their commitments official with this early signing period tracker:

OL Clay Weiden

 

OL Tyler Johnson

DL Darron Reed

S Sylvester Smith

OL Bradyn Joiner

DL Stephen Johnson

CB J.C. Hart

DL Elijah McAllister

OL Connor Lew

QB Hank Brown

