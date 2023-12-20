Advertisement

Early Signing Day: Zach Ludwig signs with Michigan football

Isaiah Hole

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

#165 LB

#45

On3

3

#93 LB

#32

Rivals

2

ESPN

247Sports Composite

3

1752

#161 LB

#48

On3 Consensus

3

1649

#160 LB

#43

Vitals

Hometown

South Park (Pa.)

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

202-pounds

Notable offers

  • None

Readiness Level

Developmental prospect.

Notes

  • Committed Nov. 29, 2022

  • Also plays quarterback

Scouting report

None available

Film

Original commitment story

None available. Ludwig committed on the spot in a Nov. 2022 visit and the commitment wasn’t made public until Feb. 2023.

