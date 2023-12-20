Early Signing Day: Zach Ludwig signs with Michigan football
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
#165 LB
#45
On3
3
–
#93 LB
#32
Rivals
2
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
247Sports Composite
3
1752
#161 LB
#48
On3 Consensus
3
1649
#160 LB
#43
Vitals
Hometown
South Park (Pa.)
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-3
202-pounds
Notable offers
None
Readiness Level
Developmental prospect.
Notes
Committed Nov. 29, 2022
Also plays quarterback
Scouting report
None available
Film
Original commitment story
None available. Ludwig committed on the spot in a Nov. 2022 visit and the commitment wasn’t made public until Feb. 2023.