Early Signing Day Winners and Losers

Winners

Georgia -- The Bulldogs are amassing quite the war chest at receiver. Last year, it was hype recruits Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens. This year, UGA was at it again with four-stars Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton. We’ll put a spotlight on Smith and Burton, here. The former because he opted in with Georgia over Alabama (his other finalist) and plays with track speed and offers a game-breaking ability downfield. The latter because Georgia flipped him outright from LSU. We’ll get to LSU’s oddly muted Wednesday later in this column.

UGA’s receiver haul reminds us of what Oklahoma did last cycle, nabbing a high-powered trio of receivers in Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges. There is a difference, though, and it’s not just that OU’s guys were more highly rated than UGA’s. It’s that you knew that heading to Oklahoma, those kids would eventually be utilized to devastating effect on the rest of the Big 12.

For everything that HC Kirby Smart has built up in Athens, this is not a team with a high-powered passing game without serious adjustments. Who’s your quarterback for one? If Jake Fromm comes back, does this offense change, at all. Is there any hope that Smart could open it up ala Saban and Orgeron? What we worry is that Georgia is turning into LSU. The old LSU. The one built on nasty defenses and Leonard Fournette running right at you and a bunch of high-star receiver recruits wasting away in an offense that doesn’t throw -- and doesn’t throw by design. Maybe UGA upgrades to the 21st century and their young receiving corp lights the world aflame next fall. There’s little reason to bank on this as of Dec. 19, though. All the UGA faithful can do is stare at their shiny new receivers and wonder with existential dread if they’re ever, really, going to be unboxed.

Oregon -- The Ducks began the day with a blemish -- four-star WR turned over like a pancake in favor of Arizona State -- but that was quickly forgotten thanks to events just a few hours later. Wilson is a mere lost tuna compared to the 18-foot Great White Shark the Ducks would go on to land. That would be five-star LB Justin Flowe, who was considering USC, Clemson and Miami. In more certain times, the Trojans might have gotten this done, as Flowe makes his home in California. But the California kids are increasingly looking beyond USC -- most everybody is looking beyond USC these days.

Getting Flowe into the (ahem) flow in Eugene gives Ducks HC Mario Cristobal back-to-back cycles landing five-star California monsters on the defensive side, after they landed DE Kayvon Thibodeaux last December. If Oregon can settle on a suitable Justin Herbert replacement, the 2019 Pac-12 champs might be seriously building something for the years ahead as they try for the conference’s first Playoff berth since Washington grabbed one back in 2015. They have two more years of Thibodeaux before he’s draft-eligible.

Georgia Tech -- The Yellow Jackets didn’t sign anybody on the level of Flowe, but they were eyeing other goals. Namely a guy who knows how to generally throw forward passes. Enter four-star QB Jeff Sims. Tech HC Geoff Collins might have just fast-tracked his rebuild away from the triple-option. Sims was committed to FSU up until last week, when he reopened his recruitment. While Oregon would still have been a good team without Flowe, and Georgia proper would have gotten by just fine without Rosemy, Smith and Burton, Georgia Tech actually needed -- like really needed -- a quarterback. Like they would have been in trouble without one. We’ll start seeing just how ready Sims is for starting work come spring practice, but he has upside to the ceiling.

Clemson -- Outside of an early flip of S Malcolm Greene from LSU (again, odd day for the Tigers), Clemson was largely quiet on Wednesday. They were in play for Flowe, but did not land him. Thing of it was, the Tigers didn’t need to make a splash. The Tigers are the whole dang boat. Clemson entered the day with the nation’s No. 1 class and ended it that way, too. The crown jewel of their class is No. 1 QB recruit DJ Uiagalele, who will be able to learn under Trevor Lawrence for one year before presumably being ready to take over the mantle of starter. We probably don’t have to even give you a scouting report, here, because Uiagalele is exactly what you would expect from the top pro-style preppie. Giant arm. Accurate. Has innate feel with his touch when necessary. Etc. Etc. Etc.

If the Tigers had signed Flowe, that would have been sweet, but they’ll just have to settle for six five-star freshman under their early signing period Christmas tree, rather than seven.

South Carolina -- The Gamecocks had pretty much one path to making it onto this section of the column -- they had to net five-star DE Jordan Burch, a Columbia native. Mission accomplished-ish, as Burch did publicly choose the SC hat. Though perhaps crucially (we’ll see if it matters), he has not yet sent in his letter of intent. It happens, sometimes, for various reasons. And sometimes the lack of an immediate NLI does lead to an ultimate flip elsewhere. For now, though, assume that South Carolina signs Burch, for real. He would make for South Carolina’s top prep recruit since Jadeveon Clowney.

We’ll see if Gamecocks HC Will Muschamp will hang onto his job for long enough to see Burch develop into the star he’s projected to be. Muschamp has at least one more year to figure it out. If he can’t cut it past 2020, though, South Carolina’s allure as a program could see a rise for potential future coaches just due to Burch alone. He has that kind of talent.

Maryland -- The Terps probably wouldn’t be gracing this list -- or the loser’s list, they did fine -- had it not been for their stunning flip of five-star WR Rakim Jarrett from LSU. That, alone, earns our plaudits. In a universe where secrets don’t get held for too long -- do you want to know how RISE OF SKYWALKER ends? Because that was spoiled to your author just by running his signing day shift on Twitter -- Jarrett’s flip was a legitimate stunner. Kid’s going to be fun to watch if the Terps can find themselves a quarterback.

Losers

Louisville -- Regular readers know that your author is a smitten kitten for what HC Scott Satterfield is building at Louisville. Wednesday was not his day, though. One of the most notable flips came later in the afternoon, after most of the big news of the day had died down. That’s when four-star QB Chubba Purdy opted to turn tail on his Cardinals pledge in favor of Florida State, essentially taking the slot which had previously been occupied by QB Jeff Sims, who as mentioned above is on his way to Georgia Tech.

Now, the Cardinals aren’t completely trashed because of Purdy’s exit -- Micale Cunningham will be a redshirt junior in 2020 and showed plenty of promise leading Louisville’s offense this fall -- but it does make the need for a quarterback signing that much greater either by February, or cutting it a little closer, in the 2021 cycle.

LSU -- We hinted several times above at LSU’s weird weird day. Just an outward glance at their class on the team rankings of the 247Sports composite will show you the No. 5 class for 2020. Good, yeah? Totes. But it could have been even more bountiful for the Tigers had everything broken right for them on Wednesday. The aforementioned losses of Greene and Burton to Clemson and Georgia, respectably, were stingers. The loss of five-star WR Rakim Jarrett to Maryland (?), that’s the real gut punch. Losing four-star recruits to Clemson and Georgia is at least understandable. Losing a five-star to the Terps, far less understandable. Especially given that the Tigers now boast a real passing game -- one which will presumably live on after Joe Burrow. Maryland doesn’t have one of those. Jarrett flipped, anyway.

These losses, again, don’t capsize what LSU has done on the trail. And they could potentially see a little bounce in February coming out the Playoff (especially if they win the whole shebang). We just expected them to finish the early leg of the relay in stronger fashion.

USC -- Clay Helton offered up his best Clay Helton-y response to Wednesday’s signing day festivities, saying that he was very pleased with the Trojans’ class, that needs were filled regardless of what you see in the rankings, all of that jazz. Let’s look at the rankings! 247Sports’ composite has them at No. 78, with 10 three-stars and one four-star. Star rankings don’t define everything. Star rankings are often wrong. Players outperform them (and underperform them) all the time. What you can read into, here, is that on the whole, USC is simply not bringing in the kind of talent which we are accustomed to. In cold, uncomfortable fact, the Trojans currently rank last in the Pac-12 rankings for 2020.

Contrast them with any of their top competition within the conference and it’s difficult to make the argument that USC is even close to holding serve. Even UCLA, which has been something of a recruiting no-show under HC Chip Kelly made strides this year in terms of volume, if nothing else, bringing in 22 pledges. Just two four-stars in that lot, but if you aren’t going to be snag the big four- and five-star kids, at least snag a lot of three-star lottery tickets and boost your chance of hitting on a few. Helton and staff didn’t even do that. How many of their current 11 players in the 2020 class actually hit? If we’re talking two or three, that’s exceedingly problematic.

Now, USC supporters could argue that this is merely a lull, that players were scared away by a perceived lame duck coaching staff in 2019 and that this class is not indicative of where the program is heading. The problem is that a down class -- and in this case, a really, really, really down class -- impacts exponentially in the future. Few guys in the 2020 class writ large are going to make a huge impact in 2020 itself. They'll roar in 2021 and 2022. And in 2021 and 2022, when the rest of the Pac-12 will be starting to finally benefit from their own 2020 classes, USC will be doing what? Trying to lure Urban Meyer out of retirement again? Crossing their fingers that QB Kedon Slovis can lead them to seven wins before he leaves for the NFL?