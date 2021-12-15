Early Signing Day Tracker: Updates on recruits signing with CU Buffs
The future is arriving for the Colorado Buffaloes.
Karl Dorrell’s class of 2022 recruits can now begin signing their letters of intent with Early Signing Day in full swing. The past few weeks have been chaotic with a number of recruits announcing their commitment to Colorado, but that doesn’t mean much until they put pen to paper on Signing Day.
Things got going early Wednesday morning and the signings are expected to continue throughout much of the day. We’ll have more information on each signee soon so you can get familiar with who will be following Ralphie onto Folsom for years to come.
Victor Venn, RB
Buford to Boulder. This guy is fun to watch 👀
Welcome to the family, @Vic6Venn ✍️
#StrictlyBusine22 | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/GO8iIxRj1b
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 15, 2021
Three-star RB
5-foot-10, 175 pounds
Buford, GA
No. 859 nationally, No. 67 RB
Aubrey Smith, ILB
Got a TFL machine out of Georgia 💥
Welcome to CU, @aubreyCsmith503
#StrictlyBusine22 | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/WmW0Q13PEK
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 15, 2021
Four-star (ESPN) ILB
6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Atlanta, GA
No. 606 nationally, No. 60 LB
Xavier Smith, S
Picked up an 𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 from ATL 💨
Excited to have you at CU, @xae2huncho
#StrictlyBusine22 | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/6qCVNEwETY
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 15, 2021
Three-star safety
6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Atlanta, Georgia
No. 1,364 nationally, No. 102 safety
Carter Edwards, OT
From Mississippi to the mountains 🏔
Excited to have you at CU, @BigCarter2022
#StrictlyBusine22 | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/00dz6XlcZL
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 15, 2021
Three-star offensive tackle
6-foot-5, 280 pounds
Hattiesburg, MS
No. 1,039 nationally, No. 93 OT
Zach Courtney, TE
Texas TE on his way to Colorado 💪
Welcome to the family, @ZacharyCourtn11
#StrictlyBusine22 | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/sgm4TimhJN
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 15, 2021
Three-star TE
6-foot-6, 235 pounds
Post, TX
No. 1,000 nationally, No. 53 TE
1
1