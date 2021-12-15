Breaking News:

No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State, commits to Deion Sanders and Jackson State

Early Signing Day Tracker: Updates on recruits signing with CU Buffs

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

The future is arriving for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Karl Dorrell’s class of 2022 recruits can now begin signing their letters of intent with Early Signing Day in full swing. The past few weeks have been chaotic with a number of recruits announcing their commitment to Colorado, but that doesn’t mean much until they put pen to paper on Signing Day.

Things got going early Wednesday morning and the signings are expected to continue throughout much of the day. We’ll have more information on each signee soon so you can get familiar with who will be following Ralphie onto Folsom for years to come.

Victor Venn, RB

  • Three-star RB

  • 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

  • Buford, GA

  • No. 859 nationally, No. 67 RB

Aubrey Smith, ILB

  • Four-star (ESPN) ILB

  • 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

  • Atlanta, GA

  • No. 606 nationally, No. 60 LB

Xavier Smith, S

  • Three-star safety

  • 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

  • Atlanta, Georgia

  • No. 1,364 nationally, No. 102 safety

Carter Edwards, OT

  • Three-star offensive tackle

  • 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

  • Hattiesburg, MS

  • No. 1,039 nationally, No. 93 OT

Zach Courtney, TE

  • Three-star TE

  • 6-foot-6, 235 pounds

  • Post, TX

  • No. 1,000 nationally, No. 53 TE

1

1

Recommended Stories