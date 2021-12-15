Early Signing Day Tracker: Updates on recruits signing with CU Buffs

The future is arriving for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Karl Dorrell’s class of 2022 recruits can now begin signing their letters of intent with Early Signing Day in full swing. The past few weeks have been chaotic with a number of recruits announcing their commitment to Colorado, but that doesn’t mean much until they put pen to paper on Signing Day.

Things got going early Wednesday morning and the signings are expected to continue throughout much of the day. We’ll have more information on each signee soon so you can get familiar with who will be following Ralphie onto Folsom for years to come.

Victor Venn, RB

Buford to Boulder. This guy is fun to watch 👀 Welcome to the family, @Vic6Venn ✍️

#StrictlyBusine22 | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/GO8iIxRj1b — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star RB

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Buford, GA

No. 859 nationally, No. 67 RB

Aubrey Smith, ILB

Four-star (ESPN) ILB

6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Atlanta, GA

No. 606 nationally, No. 60 LB

Xavier Smith, S

Picked up an 𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 from ATL 💨 Excited to have you at CU, @xae2huncho

#StrictlyBusine22 | #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/6qCVNEwETY — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 15, 2021

Three-star safety

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Atlanta, Georgia

No. 1,364 nationally, No. 102 safety

Carter Edwards, OT

Three-star offensive tackle

6-foot-5, 280 pounds

Hattiesburg, MS

No. 1,039 nationally, No. 93 OT

Zach Courtney, TE

Three-star TE

6-foot-6, 235 pounds

Post, TX

No. 1,000 nationally, No. 53 TE

