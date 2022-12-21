Early signing day tracker for LSU’s 2023 recruiting class
Another early signing day is finally upon us.
It’s one of the most anticipated days on the college football calendar in terms of improving your roster, and beginning on Wednesday, players will have a three-day period to sign their national letters of intent. Players who choose not to sign will have another opportunity beginning on Feb. 1.
These days, the majority of players put ink to paper on early signing day, and we can expect that a large portion of LSU’s current 25 commitments will make things official.
We’ll keep you posted on every player who has signed their NLI during the early signing period, and this tracker will be updated as more are submitted.
Michael Daugherty, Safety, Grayson (Lawrenceville, Georgia)
The Path To The Boot
Safety @mikeygmaco is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScnLIk pic.twitter.com/SaVLduh2U2
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Rickie Collins, Quarterback, Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
The State Of Football
Quarterback @RickieJCollins1 is officially a Tiger.
🔗 https://t.co/yTskScojxS pic.twitter.com/zpJezTCiCU
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Dylan Carpenter, Defensive End, St. Amant (St. Amant, Louisiana)
The State Of Football
Jack @Dylancarp110 is officially a Tiger.
🔗 https://t.co/yTskScnLIk pic.twitter.com/MzUU5XwVIq
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Jalen Brown, Receiver, Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida)
The Path To The Boot
Wide receiver @Smooth5ive_ is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/wdCajp7c3P
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
DJ Chester, Offensive Line, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Conyers, Georgia)
The Path To The Boot
Offensive lineman @DJChester6 is officially a Tiger
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/EPFhFtEUkL
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Mac Markway, Tight End, De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis, Missouri)
The Path To The Boot
Tight end @mac_markway is Callin' Baton Rouge
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/LHwwmjkziJ
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Khai Prean, Receiver, St. James (Belle Rose, Louisiana)
The State Of Football
Wide receiver @KhaiPrean is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/qgvFY07ejf
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Lance Heard, Offensive Line, Neville (Monroe, Louisiana)
The State Of Football
Offensive lineman @lanceheard2 is staying in The Boot.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/QL00RxMfav
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022