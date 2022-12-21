Early signing day tracker for LSU’s 2023 recruiting class

Tyler Nettuno
Another early signing day is finally upon us.

It’s one of the most anticipated days on the college football calendar in terms of improving your roster, and beginning on Wednesday, players will have a three-day period to sign their national letters of intent. Players who choose not to sign will have another opportunity beginning on Feb. 1.

These days, the majority of players put ink to paper on early signing day, and we can expect that a large portion of LSU’s current 25 commitments will make things official.

We’ll keep you posted on every player who has signed their NLI during the early signing period, and this tracker will be updated as more are submitted.

Michael Daugherty, Safety, Grayson (Lawrenceville, Georgia)

Rickie Collins, Quarterback, Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Dylan Carpenter, Defensive End, St. Amant (St. Amant, Louisiana)

Jalen Brown, Receiver, Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida)

DJ Chester, Offensive Line, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Conyers, Georgia)

Mac Markway, Tight End, De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis, Missouri)

Khai Prean, Receiver, St. James (Belle Rose, Louisiana)

Lance Heard, Offensive Line, Neville (Monroe, Louisiana)

