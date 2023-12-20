Advertisement

Early signing day tracker for LSU’s 2024 recruiting class

Tyler Nettuno
·4 min read

Early signing day is finally upon us.

It’s one of the most anticipated days on the college football calendar in terms of improving your roster, and beginning on Wednesday, players will have a three-day period to sign their national letters of intent. Players who choose not to sign will have another opportunity beginning on Feb. 7.

These days, the majority of players put ink to paper on early signing day, and we can expect that a large portion of LSU’s current 27 commitments will make things official.

We’ll keep you posted on every player who has signed their NLI during the early signing period, and this tracker will be updated as more are submitted.

Gabriel Reliford, EDGE, Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

CJ Jackson, EDGE, Tucker (Tucker, Georgia)

Ethan Calloway, Offensive Tackle, Lake Norman (Mooresville, North Carolina)

Colin Hurley, Quarterback, Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)

Jelani Watkins, Receiver, Atascoctia (Humble, Texas)

Kylan Billiot, Receiver, Terrebonne (Houma, Louisiana)

Dahvon Keys, Linebacker, Aledo (Aledo, Texas)

Weston Davis, Offensive Tackle, Beaumont United (Beaumont, Texas)

Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, San Marcos (San Marcos, Texas)

PJ Woodland, Cornerback, Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Mississippi)

Michael Turner, Receiver, John Curtis (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Bernard Causey, Cornerback, John F. Kennedy (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Xavier Atkins, Linebacker, Summer Creek (Humble, Texas)

Dashawn McBride, Safety, Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Louisiana)

Ahmad Breaux, EDGE, Ruston (Ruston, Louisana)

Tylen Singleton, Linebacker, Many (Many, Louisiana)

Joseph Cryer, Interior Offensive Lineman, Natchitoches Central (Natchitoches, Louisiana)

Joel Rogers, Safety, West Feliciana (Saint Francisville, Louisiana)

Khayree Lee, Interior Offensive Lineman, John Ehret (Marrerro, Louisiana)

Wallace Foster, Cornerback, Warren Easton (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Aeron Burrell, Kicker, Parkway (Bossier City, Louisiana)

Caden Durham, Running Back, Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)

Kolaj Cobbins, EDGE, Destrehan (Destrehan, Louisiana)

De'Myrion Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Westgate (New Iberia, Louisiana)

Trey'Dez Green, Tight End, Zachary (Zachary, Louisiana)

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire