Early signing day tracker for LSU’s 2024 recruiting class
Early signing day is finally upon us.
It’s one of the most anticipated days on the college football calendar in terms of improving your roster, and beginning on Wednesday, players will have a three-day period to sign their national letters of intent. Players who choose not to sign will have another opportunity beginning on Feb. 7.
These days, the majority of players put ink to paper on early signing day, and we can expect that a large portion of LSU’s current 27 commitments will make things official.
We’ll keep you posted on every player who has signed their NLI during the early signing period, and this tracker will be updated as more are submitted.
Gabriel Reliford, EDGE, Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Find Gabriel's billboard in Shreveport at Line Ave/Pierremont
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
CJ Jackson, EDGE, Tucker (Tucker, Georgia)
Check out CJ's billboard in Atlanta at Jimmy Carter BLVD/N Norcross BLVD pic.twitter.com/wNVbmyFHoe
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Ethan Calloway, Offensive Tackle, Lake Norman (Mooresville, North Carolina)
Find Ethan's billboard in Mooresville, N.C. at I-77/Brawley School Rd pic.twitter.com/KarWaDrstu
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Colin Hurley, Quarterback, Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)
The Path to The Boot
QB @ColinHurley is finally a Tiger https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/L5K8KXoBeO
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Jelani Watkins, Receiver, Atascoctia (Humble, Texas)
The Path to the Boot
WR @laaared1 is official https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/j2I5qTAKtG
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Kylan Billiot, Receiver, Terrebonne (Houma, Louisiana)
The State of Football
WR @Special_K223 is staying home https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/04da1MkAnH
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Dahvon Keys, Linebacker, Aledo (Aledo, Texas)
The Path to the Boot
ILB @dak3ys is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/o5EHBlM7O7
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Weston Davis, Offensive Tackle, Beaumont United (Beaumont, Texas)
Check out the billboard for @westondavis_75 at I-10 BTW CORLEY & WASHINGTON in Beaumont pic.twitter.com/7UantubCj0
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, San Marcos (San Marcos, Texas)
The Path to the Boot
OT @ory_williams is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/UC4GuIOyQn
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
PJ Woodland, Cornerback, Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Mississippi)
The billboard for @iamprentiss is in Hattiesburg, MS at Hwy 98/Hegwood Rd pic.twitter.com/wyriG4xKff
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Michael Turner, Receiver, John Curtis (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The billboard for @mikee4k_ is in New Orleans at Tulane Ave/Bolivar pic.twitter.com/k7Z9NdGA8j
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Bernard Causey, Cornerback, John F. Kennedy (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The billboard for @beeby1k is in New Orleans at Tulane Ave/Bolivar pic.twitter.com/fd7smtMSFY
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Xavier Atkins, Linebacker, Summer Creek (Humble, Texas)
The Path to the Boot
ILB @XavierAtkins8 is Callin' Baton Rougehttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/Q2F0NgRP1P
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Dashawn McBride, Safety, Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Louisiana)
The billboard for @DashawnD4G is in Baton Rouge at I-10/College pic.twitter.com/Gvb8gSBhXV
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Ahmad Breaux, EDGE, Ruston (Ruston, Louisana)
The State of Football
DE @breaux_ahmad is staying in the Boothttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/jNFF0lJpsF
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Tylen Singleton, Linebacker, Many (Many, Louisiana)
The State of Football
ILB @tylenpaul is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/yVBC6GMnFp
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Joseph Cryer, Interior Offensive Lineman, Natchitoches Central (Natchitoches, Louisiana)
The billboard for @JoBighossCryer is in Natchitoches at Keyser Ave/Blanchard Rd pic.twitter.com/X49tQK1sFp
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Joel Rogers, Safety, West Feliciana (Saint Francisville, Louisiana)
The billboard for @JoelPRogers5 is in Baton Rouge at I-10/College pic.twitter.com/CO2Glgmsr6
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Khayree Lee, Interior Offensive Lineman, John Ehret (Marrerro, Louisiana)
The billboard for @lahree504 is in New Orleans at Tulane Ave/Bolivar pic.twitter.com/VRheyYL9sw
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Wallace Foster, Cornerback, Warren Easton (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The billboard for @WallaceFoster20 is running in New Orleans at Tulane Ave/Bolivar pic.twitter.com/51tggseTNL
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Aeron Burrell, Kicker, Parkway (Bossier City, Louisiana)
The State of Football
Kicker @BurrellAeron is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/s96nVs1l3w
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Caden Durham, Running Back, Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
The @CadenDurham29 billboard is in Dallas Texas at HWY 360/Park Row pic.twitter.com/XCQBw4BA9m
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Kolaj Cobbins, EDGE, Destrehan (Destrehan, Louisiana)
The State of Football@Tut_Kolaj56 is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/wP8KcW2UQg
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
De'Myrion Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Westgate (New Iberia, Louisiana)
The State of Football
DT @DemyrionJohnson is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/dN14zxm4R7
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023
Trey'Dez Green, Tight End, Zachary (Zachary, Louisiana)
The @TreyDez_Green billboard is up in Baton Rouge at I-10/College pic.twitter.com/G5ADCcgMoB
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023