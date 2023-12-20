Early signing day tracker for LSU’s 2024 recruiting class

Early signing day is finally upon us.

It’s one of the most anticipated days on the college football calendar in terms of improving your roster, and beginning on Wednesday, players will have a three-day period to sign their national letters of intent. Players who choose not to sign will have another opportunity beginning on Feb. 7.

These days, the majority of players put ink to paper on early signing day, and we can expect that a large portion of LSU’s current 27 commitments will make things official.

We’ll keep you posted on every player who has signed their NLI during the early signing period, and this tracker will be updated as more are submitted.

Gabriel Reliford, EDGE, Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Find Gabriel's billboard in Shreveport at Line Ave/Pierremont — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

CJ Jackson, EDGE, Tucker (Tucker, Georgia)

Check out CJ's billboard in Atlanta at Jimmy Carter BLVD/N Norcross BLVD pic.twitter.com/wNVbmyFHoe — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Ethan Calloway, Offensive Tackle, Lake Norman (Mooresville, North Carolina)

Find Ethan's billboard in Mooresville, N.C. at I-77/Brawley School Rd pic.twitter.com/KarWaDrstu — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Colin Hurley, Quarterback, Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)

The Path to The Boot QB @ColinHurley is finally a Tiger https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/L5K8KXoBeO — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Jelani Watkins, Receiver, Atascoctia (Humble, Texas)

Kylan Billiot, Receiver, Terrebonne (Houma, Louisiana)

Dahvon Keys, Linebacker, Aledo (Aledo, Texas)

The Path to the Boot ILB @dak3ys is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/o5EHBlM7O7 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Weston Davis, Offensive Tackle, Beaumont United (Beaumont, Texas)

Check out the billboard for @westondavis_75 at I-10 BTW CORLEY & WASHINGTON in Beaumont pic.twitter.com/7UantubCj0 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, San Marcos (San Marcos, Texas)

The Path to the Boot OT @ory_williams is Callin' Baton Rouge https://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/UC4GuIOyQn — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

PJ Woodland, Cornerback, Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Mississippi)

The billboard for @iamprentiss is in Hattiesburg, MS at Hwy 98/Hegwood Rd pic.twitter.com/wyriG4xKff — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Michael Turner, Receiver, John Curtis (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The billboard for @mikee4k_ is in New Orleans at Tulane Ave/Bolivar pic.twitter.com/k7Z9NdGA8j — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Bernard Causey, Cornerback, John F. Kennedy (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The billboard for @beeby1k is in New Orleans at Tulane Ave/Bolivar pic.twitter.com/fd7smtMSFY — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Xavier Atkins, Linebacker, Summer Creek (Humble, Texas)

The Path to the Boot ILB @XavierAtkins8 is Callin' Baton Rougehttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/Q2F0NgRP1P — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Dashawn McBride, Safety, Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Louisiana)

The billboard for @DashawnD4G is in Baton Rouge at I-10/College pic.twitter.com/Gvb8gSBhXV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Ahmad Breaux, EDGE, Ruston (Ruston, Louisana)

The State of Football DE @breaux_ahmad is staying in the Boothttps://t.co/37OV4WNGLM pic.twitter.com/jNFF0lJpsF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Tylen Singleton, Linebacker, Many (Many, Louisiana)

Joseph Cryer, Interior Offensive Lineman, Natchitoches Central (Natchitoches, Louisiana)

The billboard for @JoBighossCryer is in Natchitoches at Keyser Ave/Blanchard Rd pic.twitter.com/X49tQK1sFp — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Joel Rogers, Safety, West Feliciana (Saint Francisville, Louisiana)

The billboard for @JoelPRogers5 is in Baton Rouge at I-10/College pic.twitter.com/CO2Glgmsr6 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Khayree Lee, Interior Offensive Lineman, John Ehret (Marrerro, Louisiana)

The billboard for @lahree504 is in New Orleans at Tulane Ave/Bolivar pic.twitter.com/VRheyYL9sw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Wallace Foster, Cornerback, Warren Easton (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The billboard for @WallaceFoster20 is running in New Orleans at Tulane Ave/Bolivar pic.twitter.com/51tggseTNL — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Aeron Burrell, Kicker, Parkway (Bossier City, Louisiana)

The State of Football Kicker @BurrellAeron is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/s96nVs1l3w — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Caden Durham, Running Back, Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)

The @CadenDurham29 billboard is in Dallas Texas at HWY 360/Park Row pic.twitter.com/XCQBw4BA9m — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Kolaj Cobbins, EDGE, Destrehan (Destrehan, Louisiana)

De'Myrion Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Westgate (New Iberia, Louisiana)

The State of Football DT @DemyrionJohnson is officially a Tigerhttps://t.co/37OV4WOeBk pic.twitter.com/dN14zxm4R7 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Trey'Dez Green, Tight End, Zachary (Zachary, Louisiana)

The @TreyDez_Green billboard is up in Baton Rouge at I-10/College pic.twitter.com/G5ADCcgMoB — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire