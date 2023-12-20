Early Signing Day Tracker: Here’s a look at who has signed with Auburn

The early signing period is officially here.

The Auburn Tigers are expected to sign a top-10 class during this recruiting cycle and hope to flip several targets throughout the week to boost their stock in the recruiting rankings.

Heading into the early signing period, Auburn boasted the No. 11 recruiting class from 247Sports with headliners such as five-star receivers Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman filling the class.

Can Auburn crack the top 10 of this season’s rankings? Stay up-to-date with the latest updates surrounding Auburn Football’s early signing period tracker below.

Transfer WR Robert Lewis

Georgia State transfer wide receiver Robert Lewis was the first transfer to sign with Auburn during the early signing period. He ends his GSU career with 1,323 yards and 14 touchdowns on 102 receptions.

DL Malik Blocton

Malik Blocton signed his letter of intent during a ceremony at Pike Road High School last week.

Outlet Rating Alabama Ranking Position Ranking 247Sports 3-star No. 25 No. 43 On3 3-star No. 22 No. 43 Rivals 4-star No. 21 No. 28 ESPN 3-star No. 21 No. 23

LB Joseph Phillips

Linebacker/EDGE Joseph Phillips is another recruit that signed his letter of intent early. He comes to Auburn from nearby Tuskegee, Alabama and Booker T. Washington High School.

Outlet Rating Alabama Ranking Position Ranking 247Sports 4-star No. 11 No. 9 On3 4-star No. 9 No. 12 Rivals 4-star No. 11 No. 8 ESPN 4-star No. 11 No. 5

Committed to the family 🦅 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃 → @D1joe22!

🏠 Shorter, AL

🏈 Linebacker

CB Jalyn Crawford

Jalyn Crawford signs with Auburn out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. He has been an Auburn commit since July 15, 2023.

Outlet Rating Georgia Ranking Position Ranking 247Sports 3-star No. 41 No. 30 On3 3-star No. 49 No. 46 Rivals 4-star No. 15 No. 13 ESPN 4-star No. 22 No. 18

Lockdown Jay is locked in 🔒 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃 → @jalyn_crawford

🏠 Lilburn, Georgia

🟠 Defensive Back

DL Gage Keys

Kansas DL Gage Keys is the second transfer to officially sign with Auburn. He joins the Tigers after recording 26 total tackles through his first two college seasons at Minnesota and Kansas. Last season as a Jayhawk, Keys made 26 stops.

QB Walker White

The quarterback of the future is here. Walker White, who committed to Auburn on Feb. 3, 2023, has been one of Auburn’s top recruiters for this cycle. The Little Rock, Arkansas native is one of the best quarterbacks of the 2024 cycle and will be a valuable member of the Auburn offense in future seasons.

Outlet Rating Arkansas Ranking Position Ranking 247Sports 4-star No. 3 No. 7 On3 4-star No. 4 No. 12 Rivals 4-star No. 2 No. 5 ESPN 4-star No. 1 No. 4

It's 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋. @walker_white5 is an Auburn Tiger 🐅 Welcome to the family, Walker!

🏠 Little Rock, Arkansas

🎯 Quarterback

