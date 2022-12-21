Early Signing Day: Semaj Bridgeman signs with Michigan football
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
–
#34 LB
#5
On3
4
299
#29 LB
#6
Rivals
4
–
#13 LB
#6
ESPN
4
246
#6 LB
#4
247Sports Composite
4
301
#23 LB
#6
On3 Consensus
4
283
#26 LB
#5
Vitals
Hometown
Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
235-pounds
Notable offers
Arizona State
Cincinnati
Florida State
Illinois
Iowa State
Kansas
Maryland
Ole Miss
Oregon
Pitt
South Carolina
Syracuse
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Readiness Level
Already has prototypical size, and could get some early run if he acclimates quickly.
Early Enrollee?
No
Notes
Prep
• Attended Imhotep Institute (2023) coached by Devon Johnson
• Began his career at Bishop McDevitt before the school closed; transferred to Archbishop Wood before playing his senior season for Imhotep Charter
• His senior year, Imhotep won the city championship and reached the state finalKey Statistics
• Part of a defense that allowed just 7.3 points per game his senior year with four straight shutouts during the season
• Through five games in his senior season, produced 15-12–27 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and three forced fumbles with one returned for a touchdown
• Played as a tight end and pass-rushing linebacker at Archbishop Wood
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 300 overall player nationally, the No. 23 linebacker and the No. 6 player in the state of Pennsylvania
• Named a four-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 34 linebacker and the No. 5 player in the state of Pennsylvania
• Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 246 overall player in the country, the No. 25 player in the region, the No. 6 linebacker and the No. 4 in the state of Pennsylvania
• Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 13 inside linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 player in Pennsylvania
• On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 283 player in the nation, the No. 26 linebacker in the country and the No. 5 player in Pennsylvania
• On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 299 player nationally, the No. 9 linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 player in Pennsylvania
• Nominated for the high school Butkus Award honoring the top linebacker in the country
• Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery media All-Area second team defense (2021)
Personal
• Semaj Bridgeman was born Oct. 27, 2004
• Son of Shelton and Stacey Bridgeman
Scouting report
Inside linebacker prospect who can drop into coverage, play man in the slot, stop the run and rush the passer. Complete package at linebacker from a skillset standpoint. Rocked up build with a compact frame who stands in at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds. Possesses stopping power at the point of attack. Triggers quickly and has terrific closing speed. Has some hip stiffness and can get stuck in quicksand when changing direction. High floor prospect that can walk in and contend for a starting job at any power 5 school in the country. Transferred from Bishop McDevitt (PA) to Pennsylvania powerhouse Imhotep Institute for his senior season.