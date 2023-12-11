Early signing day primer: Ohio State football recruiting and transfer portal update

The early signing period is rapidly approaching, and Ohio State football is hard at work to fill its 2024 recruiting class along with holes in current the roster via the transfer portal.

There was plenty of action for the Buckeyes over the weekend, hosting recruits and transfers, seeing some interesting former Ohio State’s players making visits to Big Ten schools, targets committing elsewhere, and tracking the rumors on which portal prospects that the staff is after.

Find out below the latest on Ohio State football recruiting and portal movement, starting with an additional update on former Buckeyes, Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming.

Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming visit Nebraska

Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord has received a crystal ball in favor of Nebraska pic.twitter.com/d93Kg7KFJ7 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 11, 2023

As reported yesterday, McCord and Fleming both took a visit to Nebraska. While the former Buckeye quarterback is trending there, the former wide receiver hasn’t seen rumors about where he will land.

Minnesota commit Koi Perich enjoyed his visit to Ohio State

The Buckeyes are tying to flip Gopher safety commit Koi Perich, as they hosted him for an official visit over the weekend. There wasn’t any action on crystal balls for him to commit to Ohio State and Perich isn’t finished with visits with one to Florida State is this coming weekend is next up on his agenda.

Tight end Emaree Winston trims his list to three

One of Ohio State’s top tight end in the 2025 class, Winston has narrowed his list down to three schools: Texas, UCF and the Buckeyes. His commitment is just a week away, so we will soon know if the 6-foot, 2-inch and 235-pounder.

Transfer defensive tackle Thor Griffith

Griffith expressed interest in playing for the Buckeyes, but they never offered the Harvard tackle. He ended up committing to Louisville over the weekend.

Transfer offensive tackle Fernando Carmona

The #Buckeyes have reached out to a top Transfer Portal offensive tackle and the interest is mutual. https://t.co/OTBCDPTUjI — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) December 11, 2023

Ohio State is once again looking to the portal for offensive line help, this time being connected to San Jose State’s Fernando Carmona. According to a report by 247Sports Bill Kurelic, the two parties have connected and are developing a relationship. The former tight end doesn’t hold a Buckeye offer at the moment, but that could change soon.

Wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith

5⭐️ Jeremiah Smith when asked who is the biggest threat to Ohio State, “Nobody is the biggest threat” pic.twitter.com/pvFjnuPsaZ — SpotTheBall_AC (@SpotTheBall_AC) December 11, 2023

Smith took an official visit to Florida State over the weekend, but it seems like he is locked in to his Ohio State commit. This is a recruitment to monitor as it looks like it will go to the last moment until the 5-star signs his letter of intent. It does however still look good for the Buckeyes, as 247Sports Steve Wiltfong expects Smith (subscription required) to sign with Ohio State.

Nebraska defensive line commit Carlon Jones

Having a great visit at The Ohio State… pic.twitter.com/Sls2Zes62B — carlonjones6⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ (@carlonjones11) December 9, 2023

Like Perich, Jones took an official visit to Columbus this weekend. There is another trip planned, this one to USC. This is another recruitment that the Buckeyes will have to wait out.

Florida 2024 defensive lineman commit Amaris Williams

Although Ohio State didn’t host Williams this weekend, he did previously, trying to flip the Florida Gator commit. Again, Wiltfong in the same article are previously, says the Buckeyes are “still pushing,” but his current school believes they will hold on.

Ohio State in defensive tackle transfer Marley Cook’s final list

🚨Our guy Marley Cook (@marl3ycook57) 6’2 300 Grad-Transfer IDL breaks it down to his Top 3 that includes #OhioState, #Miami, and #Baylor. Where should one of the most highly coveted DL in this cycle go🤔⁉️ pic.twitter.com/saZiYkauHH — First Class Prospects (@FCProspects_) December 6, 2023

The Buckeyes are one of three schools that Cook is still considering. His timetable is unknown, but Ohio State has left a good impression on him.

