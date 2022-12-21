Early Signing Day: Nathan Efobi signs with Michigan football
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
#38 IOL
#40
On3
4
123
#10 IOL
#10
Rivals
3
–
#35 IOL
#72
ESPN
3
246
#32
#56
247Sports Composite
4
349
#17 IOL
#33
On3 Consensus
3
614
#54 IOL
#59
Vitals
Hometown
Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth
Projected Position
Interior Offensive Line
Height
6-foot-3.5
Weight
282-pounds
Notable offers
Louisville
Miami
NC State
Wake Forest
Readiness Level
Already has prototypical size, but outside of special teams, due to the loaded position group, isn’t likely to be a key contributor for some time.
Early Enrollee?
No
Notes
Prep
• Attended South Forsyth High School (2023) coached by Troy Morris
• Voted a team captain his senior year
• The War Eagles posted a 6-5 record and reached the playoffs in his senior season
• Helped South Forsyth reach the Region 6 Class 7A state championship with an 8-3 record his junior season
• Part of a 5-4 playoff season as a sophomore
• Also lettered in track and field for the War Eagles
Key Statistics
• Helped the offense average 23 points per game his senior year in 2022 and nearly 27 points per game in wins
• Part of an offense that posted more than 28 points per game his junior year including more than 36 points per game in wins
• Also played along the interior defensive line, where he was a disruptive force making tackles in the backfield with four TFLs, two sacks, and a forced fumble his senior year
• As a junior, posted 20 solo tackles with seven tackles for loss including three sacks
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 464 overall player nationally, the No.33 interior offensive lineman and the No. 45 prospect in the state of Georgia
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 97 interior offensive lineman and the No. 120 player in the state of Georgia
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 259 player in the region, the No. 32 guard and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia
• Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 35 guard in the nation and the No. 81 player in Georgia
• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 612 player in the country, the No. 54 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 59 player in Georgia
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 123 player in the country, the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 10 player in Georgia
• RecruitGeorgia Honorable Mention All-State as a junior (2021)
• Two-time Region 6-7A All-Region (first team) his junior and senior years (2021-22)
• Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-Metro honoree (2021)
Personal
• Nathan Efobi was born May 6, 2005
• Son of Ifeoma and Chinenye Efobi
Scouting report
Athletic, powerful two-way lineman who projects on the offensive interior long-term. Measured at 6-foot-3.5, 285 pounds with a 6-foot-9 wing-span prior to his junior season. Lines up at both offensive tackle spots for his high school. Strong at the point of attack, using his considerable upper body strength to stun and quickly neutralize opposing defensive linemen. Does a nice job getting low as a run blocker. Works to finish blocks. Needs to continue working on his hand placement and technique. Moves well at the second level. Also flashes his athletic ability and movement skills as a defensive lineman. Shows high-end movement skills on that side of the ball, chasing down plays in pursuit. Looks like a nimble, explosive athlete. Doubles as a top thrower in the shot put, finishing 4th in the state meet with a throw of 52-8.75 feet. Also younger for the class, not turning 18 until May of his senior year. Should tap into his upside once focusing on the offensive line at the college level.
Film
