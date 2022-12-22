Early Signing Day: Jyaire Hill signs with Michigan football

Prep

• Attended Kankakee High School (2023) coached by Derek Hart

• Helped the team go 8-3 his senior year with a playoff appearance

• Part of a Class 5A Illinois state runner-up team that went 14-1 his junior season

• Also lettered in track and field as a sprinter and jumper at Kankake; part of two state championship-winning relays (4×100 meters, 4×400 meters) and was all-state in the long jump

• Helped lead the track and field program to its first-ever state championship in spring, 2022

Key Statistics

• Credited with 42 tackles his senior season, including five tackles for loss with two sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions

• On offense, totaled 186 receiving yards and 129 rushing yards and found the end zone 10 times as a senior

• During his junior year, was credited with 56 tackles, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles

• Totaled 16 touchdowns as a junior; carried the ball 49 times for 470 yards with two rushing scores

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 194 overall player, the No. 23 cornerback nationally, and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois

• Named a four-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 212 overall player in the nation, the No. 22 cornerback and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois

• Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 239 overall player in the country, the No. 16 player in his region, the No. 34 cornerback, and the No. 3 player in the state of Illinois

• Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 51 cornerback in the nation and the No. 5 player in Illinois

• On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 197 overall player in the nation, the No. 15 cornerback and the No. 2 player in Illinois

• On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 25 cornerback in the nation and the No. 3 player in Illinois

• U.S. Army Bowl participant

• Chicago Sun-Times All-Area team (2022)

• Three-time All-Southland Athletic Conference (2020-21-22); named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior

Personal

• Jyaire HIll was born Aug. 31, 2005

• Son of Joeron Sr. and Kanesha Hill