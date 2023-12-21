Advertisement

Early Signing Day: Jo’Ziah Edmond signs with Michigan football

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

165

#14 CB

#3

On3

3

252

#26 CB

#5

Rivals

4

#49 CB

#7

ESPN

3

#69 CB

#6

247Sports Composite

4

345

#22 CB

#6

On3 Consensus

4

235

#23 CB

#6

Vitals

Hometown

Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

180-pounds

Notable offers

Readiness Level

A late addition to the class and a late riser, Edmond is unlikely to see the field in year one with regularity but could work his way into the rotation.

Notes

  • Committed Aug. 1, 2023

  • Selected to the All-American Bowl

  • Previously committed to Purdue

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Has verified height, size and length. Has also timed well in the forty and shuttle. Multi-purpose high school player who has played running back, caught the ball well on offense and also playing cornerback and safety. Will likely get a shot first at cornerback in college. Has played man to man in camp settings and shown the physicality, ball skills and competitive nature for the position. Has adequate recovery speed. Will need to continue to work on his hips and change of direction at his size to stick there at a high Power Five level. If he outgrows it, he can easily transition to safety. He runs plays down and has explosive qualities. Solid tackler but not a violent hitter. Versatility and physical upside make him a likely Power Five starter and potential middle round type draft choice.

Film

Original commitment story

Michigan football finally reels in 2024 cornerback with newest commitment

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire