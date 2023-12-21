Early Signing Day: Jo’Ziah Edmond signs with Michigan football
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
165
#14 CB
#3
On3
3
252
#26 CB
#5
Rivals
4
–
#49 CB
#7
ESPN
3
–
#69 CB
#6
247Sports Composite
4
345
#22 CB
#6
On3 Consensus
4
235
#23 CB
#6
Vitals
Hometown
Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-foot-1
180-pounds
Notable offers
Readiness Level
A late addition to the class and a late riser, Edmond is unlikely to see the field in year one with regularity but could work his way into the rotation.
Notes
Committed Aug. 1, 2023
Selected to the All-American Bowl
Previously committed to Purdue
Scouting report
Has verified height, size and length. Has also timed well in the forty and shuttle. Multi-purpose high school player who has played running back, caught the ball well on offense and also playing cornerback and safety. Will likely get a shot first at cornerback in college. Has played man to man in camp settings and shown the physicality, ball skills and competitive nature for the position. Has adequate recovery speed. Will need to continue to work on his hips and change of direction at his size to stick there at a high Power Five level. If he outgrows it, he can easily transition to safety. He runs plays down and has explosive qualities. Solid tackler but not a violent hitter. Versatility and physical upside make him a likely Power Five starter and potential middle round type draft choice.