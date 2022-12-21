Early Signing Day: Hayden Moore signs with Michigan football

Prep

• Attended Regis Jesuit High School (2023) coached by Danny Filleman

• Helped the Raiders to a 7-5 record his senior year including a playoff appearance

• The team posted an 8-4 record and qualified for the playoffs his junior season

• Also lettered in track and field, and in baseball for Regis, excelling as a pitcher

Key Statistics

• The state’s leading tackler in 2022 with 197 total stops (95 solo), an average of 16.4 per game

• Also contributed seven sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble

• As a junior, made 111 tackles with 11 for loss and five sacks

• A two-way player who also contributed as a wide receiver for the Raiders

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,109 overall player nationally, the No. 89 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 103 linebacker and the No. 6 player in the state of Colorado

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 221 player in the region, the No. 68 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado

• Rivals.com three-star prospect

• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,247 linebacker in the nation, the No. 112 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in Colorado

• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 99 linebacker in the nation and the No. 10 player in Colorado

• Colorado High School Activities Association All-State his senior year

• Denver Post first-team All-Colorado

• Two-time All-South League honoree (second team, 2021; first team, 2022)

Personal

• Son of Justin and Dawn Moore