Early Signing Day: Hayden Moore signs with Michigan football

Vitals

Hometown

Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

210-pounds

Notable offers

Readiness Level

Likely a redshirt player in year one.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Flip from Nebraska.

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep
• Attended Regis Jesuit High School (2023) coached by Danny Filleman
• Helped the Raiders to a 7-5 record his senior year including a playoff appearance
• The team posted an 8-4 record and qualified for the playoffs his junior season
• Also lettered in track and field, and in baseball for Regis, excelling as a pitcher

Key Statistics
• The state’s leading tackler in 2022 with 197 total stops (95 solo), an average of 16.4 per game
• Also contributed seven sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble
• As a junior, made 111 tackles with 11 for loss and five sacks
• A two-way player who also contributed as a wide receiver for the Raiders

Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,109 overall player nationally, the No. 89 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 103 linebacker and the No. 6 player in the state of Colorado
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 221 player in the region, the No. 68 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado
• Rivals.com three-star prospect
• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,247 linebacker in the nation, the No. 112 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in Colorado
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 99 linebacker in the nation and the No. 10 player in Colorado
• Colorado High School Activities Association All-State his senior year
• Denver Post first-team All-Colorado
• Two-time All-South League honoree (second team, 2021; first team, 2022)

Personal
• Son of Justin and Dawn Moore

Scouting report

Film

