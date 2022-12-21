Early Signing Day: Hayden Moore signs with Michigan football
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
#103 LB
#6
On3
3
–
#103 LB
#10
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
3
–
#68 LB
#8
247Sports Composite
3
1113
#89 LB
#8
On3 Consensus
3
1256
#115 LB
#8
Vitals
Hometown
Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
210-pounds
Notable offers
Readiness Level
Likely a redshirt player in year one.
Early Enrollee?
No
Notes
Flip from Nebraska.
Prep
• Attended Regis Jesuit High School (2023) coached by Danny Filleman
• Helped the Raiders to a 7-5 record his senior year including a playoff appearance
• The team posted an 8-4 record and qualified for the playoffs his junior season
• Also lettered in track and field, and in baseball for Regis, excelling as a pitcher
Key Statistics
• The state’s leading tackler in 2022 with 197 total stops (95 solo), an average of 16.4 per game
• Also contributed seven sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble
• As a junior, made 111 tackles with 11 for loss and five sacks
• A two-way player who also contributed as a wide receiver for the Raiders
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,109 overall player nationally, the No. 89 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 103 linebacker and the No. 6 player in the state of Colorado
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 221 player in the region, the No. 68 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado
• Rivals.com three-star prospect
• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,247 linebacker in the nation, the No. 112 linebacker, and the No. 8 player in Colorado
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 99 linebacker in the nation and the No. 10 player in Colorado
• Colorado High School Activities Association All-State his senior year
• Denver Post first-team All-Colorado
• Two-time All-South League honoree (second team, 2021; first team, 2022)
Personal
• Son of Justin and Dawn Moore
Scouting report
None available.
Film
