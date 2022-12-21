Early Signing Day: Breeon Ishmail signs with Michigan football

Prep

• Attended Princeton High School (2023) coached by Andre Parker

• Previously spent three seasons at Hamilton, where he was coached by Nate Mahon

• Helped Princeton finish 9-3 with a playoff appearance his senior year in 2022

• The Hamilton Big Blue finished 2-7 his junior year

• Part of a Hamilton team that went 6-4 and reached the playoffs during his sophomore season

• Also earned varsity letters in basketball; named All-GMC on the court his junior year

Key Statistics

• A two-way player who contributed as a linebacker and wide receiver

• As a senior, totaled 64 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries; also intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown

• His junior year, made 38 tackles with one sack; on offense, caught 16 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns in eight games

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,173 overall player nationally, the No. 98 linebacker in the nation and the No. 36 player in the state of Ohio

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 91 linebacker in the nation and the No. 38 player in the state of Ohio

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 92 player in the region, the No. 71 linebacker and the No. 29 player in the state of Ohio

• Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 27 player in the state of Ohio

• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,164 player in the nation, the No. 60 athlete and the No. 37 player in Ohio

• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 111 athlete in the nation and the No. 78 player in Ohio

• Second-team All-Ohio (2022)

• All-Greater Miami Conference honoree at Princeton

Personal

• Breeon Ishmail was born Nov. 14, 2004

• Son of Jimmy Hazel and Bredia Ishmail