EARLY SIGNING DAY: 5 names Alabama fans should know about

Bowl season is underway but maybe the biggest headline across the sport of college football this week is that early signing day has nearly arrived. On Wednesday some of the nation’s top talent will be signing their national letters of intent with their school of choice.

Currently, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide sit with the top-ranked class in the country according to most recruiting services and should finish strong come Wednesday.

Alabama has 25 commitments heading into the week with several high-level prospects still on the board and within reach for the Crimson Tide.

Here are the top five names that Alabama fans should be watching come Wednesday:

Kadyn Proctor-OT-Iowa commit

Kadyn Proctor is arguably the best offensive tackle prospect in the entire 2023 class and has been committed to his home-state Iowa Hawkeyes since June but visited Alabama over the weekend and the Tide seem in prime position to potentially flip the five-star tackle.

James Smith-DL-uncommitted

James Smith is a five-star defensive lineman from Montgomery’s Carver High School. Smith is an absolute animal along the defensive line and as good as anyone at his position in the country. Alabama has long been considered the leader in the clubhouse for Smith but a recent visit to Auburn has some worried. In the end, I still believe Smith will choose the Tide.

Qua Russaw-LB-uncommitted

Like his high school teammate, Qua Russaw is one of the best defenders in the entire country. Russaw and Smith are expected to be a package deal and the Crimson Tide appear to be in the best position to land the dynamic duo.

Tony Mitchell-DB-Alabama commit

Tony Mitchell is a phenomenal defensive back prospect from Alabama’s Thompson High School and has been committed to Alabama since June. Texas A&M has been a strong contender for Mitchell throughout the entire process. Mitchell visited the Aggies over the weekend and a flip is not out of the question.

Damari Brown-DB-uncommitted

Damari Brown is a talented four-star defensive back prospect who seems to be very high on the Crimson Tide. The Florida native is a Miami legacy prospect as his father played for the Hurricanes in the mid-1980s. This battle for Brown looks to be between the Crimson Tide and the Hurricanes, but don’t be surprised if coach Saban pulls another defensive back from American Heritage.

