Early Signing Day: 2023 Michigan football signee tracker

The big day is finally here! No, not the College Football Playoff, but a day where all schools focus on new blood.

Early signing day recently replaced the February national signing day as the premier recruiting event, as the majority of high school prospects sign their national letter of intent, officially making them members of their higher institution of choice.

For Michigan, all eyes will be on the higher-end commits like Enow Etta to ensure they end up in the class. There are a handful of players making their commitments, as well.

We’ll have updates below whenever Michigan football officially announces that they’ve received a player’s NLI, as well as a link to more information on each signed commitment.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire