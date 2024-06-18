How will early-season timing affect USC and Michigan on Sept. 21?

It is a natural source of intrigue for every college football season: How will the timing of various big games affect the outcome? USC and Michigan are wondering how the Sept. 21 placement of their 2024 football game will tip the scales — if at all — in one direction or another.

One of the more notable and well-established examples of the importance of timing in college football scheduling is the Miami-Florida State series from the 1980s and 1990s. The game was always played in the first half of the season, when Miami was physically ready to play and Florida State’s high-powered offenses hadn’t yet become as polished or fluid as they were in late November. Florida State often played better football at the end of the season, but it always played Miami earlier in the season and struggled to defeat the Hurricanes in what was, at the time, one of the biggest college football games of each year. We wonder how the September placement for USC and Michigan will affect each team.

Our discussion with Michigan expert T.J. Ronin begins at 14:15 of the video below at The Voice of College Football:

