Early-season challenges, a unique doubleheader among the takeaways from Wisconsin volleyball's 2024 schedule

MADISON - The Wisconsin volleyball team released its schedule Wednesday, revealing a slate that features nine teams that were in the final top 25 coaches poll and 14 squads that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year.

The run begins aganist Louisville at the AVCA First Serve Showcase at KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here are five takeaways from the schedule reveal.

Twelve-day gauntlet to start the season

From the time Wisconsin opens the season against Louisville to Sept. 7 when it plays at Baylor, the team could face five teams that are ranked or at least receive a vote in the coaches poll. The headliner of that stretch is a rematch of last season's national semifinal matchup against defending national champion Texas in a Sunday morning showdown Labor Day weekend at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Big Ten play starts on the road

Wisconsin opens Big Ten play with road matches at Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers. The schedule then balances out with four straight matches at home, but this will mark the first time since 2007 that UW has opened conference play with that many consecutive road matches.

Football-volleyball doubleheader in Lincoln

Playing at Nebraska is never easy, but at least this year the Badgers will have more friendly faces in town. The football team plays the Cornhuskers the same day. How much of a presence will UW fans manage at two of the toughest tickets in the league?

UW-Milwaukee returns to the schedule

UWM is on the schedule for the first time since the 2013 season when the Badgers beat the Panthers during the regular season and NCAA Tournament. This is a good year for the matchup as the Panthers return the core of a team that went 21-12 last year and finished third in the Horizon League.

Oregon, Washington come to the Field House

The Big Ten welcomes USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the conference this season. Washington and Oregon will get a taste of the Field House's charm this season. Oregon lost to UW in the regional final at the Field House last season. Washington has not been to town since scoring a four-set win in 2019.

Sarah Franklin (13) and Carter Booth (52) are two returning All-Americans for the Wisconsin volleyball team.

Here's a look at the complete University of Wisconsin volleyball team's 20245 schedule. (home matches in bold).

AVCA First Serve Showcase

Aug. 27, Tuesday, vs. Louisville at KFC Yum Center, Louisville, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s College Volleyball Showcase

Sept. 1, Sunday, vs. Texas at Fiserv Forum, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 2, Monday, vs. Stanford at Fiserv Forum, 4 p.m.

Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge

Sept. 6, Friday, vs. TCU at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7, Saturday at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Non-conference matches

Sept. 10, Tuesday, vs. UW-Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17, Tuesday vs. Marquette, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20, Friday, Troy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21, Saturday, Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Big Ten matches

Sept. 25, Wednesday, at Minnesota, TBA

Sept. 28, Saturday, at Northwestern, TBA

Oct. 2, Wednesday, at Rutgers, TBA

Oct. 6, Sunday, vs. Washington, TBA

Oct. 11, Friday, vs. Maryland, TBA

Oct. 13, Sunday, vs. Northwestern, TBA

Oct. 18, Friday, vs. Oregon, TBA

Oct. 20, Sunday, at Michigan, TBA

Oct. 24, Thursday, at Indiana, TBA

Oct. 26, Saturday, at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 1, Friday, vs. Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 3, Sunday, at Illinois, TBA

Nov. 8, Friday, vs. Iowa, TBA

Nov. 8, Saturday, vs. Penn State, TBA

Nov. 14, Thursday, at USC, TBA

Nov. 16, Saturday, at UCLA, TBA

Nov. 20, Wednesday, vs. Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 23, Saturday, at Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 27, Wednesday, vs. Ohio State, TBA

Nov. 30, Saturday, vs. Michigan State, TBA

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Five takeaways from Wisconsin volleyball's 2024 schedule