Early Scouting Report: Iowa Hawkeyes

The White Out game comes early this season in the fourth game of the year and the second of the Big Ten schedule. Penn State will host Iowa under the lights on CBS and create the best atmosphere in college football.

The mini-series continuing to look at the opponents on the 2023 schedule rolls on with the fourth opponent of the year and the second from the western division.

Iowa is up next.

Last Year’s Results

2022 Record: 8-5 (5-4 in conference)

Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (25 seasons; 186-115 record)

It was an interesting year last season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. They didn’t really contend to win the west like they normally do and a lot of that had to do with their poor offense. The defense was strong as usual and allowed them to have a winning record.

The season in a nutshell was a year of streaks. Iowa State beat them for the first time in six games. They then won two games in a row, lost three in a row, then won four games in a row. Iowa ended the season with a loss to Nebraska that put them out of contention for the Big Ten championship game.

Offensive Preview

The biggest thing Iowa needs to address is their offense. They ranked last in the nation with 251.6 yards per game and eighth worst with 17.7 points per game. Cade McNamara transferred in from Michigan with the hope to fix the offensive production.

The Hawkeyes have to replace their best offensive weapon in Sam Laporta who led the team in receptions and receiving yards. As usual though, Iowa will have a good tight end room with leading touchdown receiver from 2022 Luke Lachey and Michigan transfer Erick All. All five of their offensive lineman are back for another season and they get return leading rusher Kaleb Johnson who ran for 779 yards in 2022.

The real question is if offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will be able to create a more explosive offense this year. Facing this Penn State defense in the White Out environment is going to be difficult test for Iowa, who will most likely try to attack on the ground.

Defensive Preview

Iowa defense is a staple in college football. They’re always well coached and put players in the NFL every season. That was no different last year allowing the second fewest points per game with 13.3. That could change this year with a ton of production to replace.

Leading tackler Jack Campbell is gone, edge rusher Lukas Van Ness is gone and starting secondary players Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather depart as well. Who is returning for Iowa this season is All-Big Ten Cooper DeJean who had a team high five interceptions, three returned for touchdowns and was third on the team with 73 tackles. The Hawkeyes also have three players returning in the front seven who have multiple years of starting experience.

On paper it looks like a rebuild, but defensive coordinator Phil Parker has created elite defenses almost every year he’s been at Iowa. He’ll definitely have something up his sleeve to make things difficult for Penn State. With no specific areas to attack, the offensive line will have to make sure there are running lanes and time for the quarterback to throw.

