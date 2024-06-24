Early score prediction, preview for Alabama vs. Wisconsin on the road

The 2024 season for the Alabama Crimson Tide begins on Aug. 31 in Tuscaloosa against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Not only does that game kickoff the new season, it begins a new era of Crimson Tide football as Kalen DeBoer takes over as head coach, replacing the legendary Nick Saban following his retirement.

In Week 2, Alabama will stay at Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the South Florida Bulls in the second, and final installment, of an interesting home-and-home series. In 2023, the Tide’s trip to Tampa was one to forget. Not only did a torrential downpour cause a significant mid-game delay, but the contest was much closer than anyone could have predicted.

It won’t be until Week 3 that DeBoer and Alabama face a Power-Conference team. A rare trip up north to Big Ten country will have the Tide go head-to-head against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin.

Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is entering his second season as the program’s head coach and will look to make an early-season statement against Alabama.

Though fans should expect a valiant effort, experts are predicting Alabama to leave the Badger State with a win and enter the off week with plenty of planning ahead, as the biggest game of the season awaits the Tide in Tuscaloosa – a home game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The value of a road win against Wisconsin cannot be understated. Tony Liebert of Sports Illustrated’s “All Badgers” shares an early preview of the matchup.

“One of the biggest non-conference games in Camp Randall history takes place in week three, as the Badgers welcome Alabama to town. With Nick Saban retired, people might be lower on the Tide with new head coach Kalen DeBoer, but they’re still loaded with talent led by star quarterback Jalen Milroe. Wisconsin might be able to lean on the home-field advantage early, but Alabama has too much firepower and comes out on top.”

Leaning on the home field advantage could be advantageous for the Badgers, but this Alabama team has grown accustomed to playing in some of the most daunting, hostile environments in all of college football. At the end of the day, the better team will win and they can plead their case by reforming at a high level on the field.

Liebert concludes the preview by offering a score prediction: Alabama 31, Wisconsin 17.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

