Early-round offensive linemen big board for Green Bay Packers in 2021 draft

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Under general managers Ted Thompson and Brian Gutekunst, the Green Bay Packers have historically picked a specific type of offensive lineman – especially early in the draft – that can be more easily identified with athletic testing markers.

Back in 2018, Justis Mosqueda outlined the three primary markers for the Packers at offensive line: 10-yard split, three-cone and the short shuttle. The Packers like a 1.8-second 10-yard split, 7.7-second three-cone and 4.75-second short shuttle.

The Packers have been good at finding successful offensive linemen in the first four rounds. In fact, the hit rate is so high that the athletic thresholds must play a part in the consistency of success.

Here is a big board of offensive linemen in Dane Brugler’s top 100 players that fit the Packers’ three thresholds:

Player

School

10Y

3C

SS

Rank

Rashawn Slater

NW

1.68

7.48

4.45

11

Alijah Vera-Tucker

USC

1.77

7.70

4.63

13

Teven Jenkins

Ok. St

1.77

7.69

4.68

24

Alex Leatherwood

Ala

1.78

7.45

4.65

34

Samuel Cosmi

Tex

1.68

7.35

4.39

38

Creed Humphrey

Ok

1.71

7.5

4.49

46

Liam Eichenberg

ND

N/A

7.53

4.57

49

Quinn Meinerz

UW-W

1.73

7.54

4.58

54

Brady Christensen

BYU

1.71

7.33

4.52

62

Dillon Radunz

NDS

1.76

7.26

4.57

74

Spencer Brown

UNI

1.69

6.96

4.40

100

Jake Hanson and Simon Stepaniak were both drafted by the Packers on Day 3 last year with no testing numbers, so we can’t rule out these players.

No testing: Christian Darrisaw, Landon Dickerson, Wyatt Davis, Josh Myers, Jackson Carman

The Packers did deviate slightly when taking Elgton Jenkins in the second round of the 2019 draft. He hit two of the thresholds but just missed with the three-cone.

Here are some near misses: Penei Sewell (three-cone), Walker Little (10-yard), Kendrick Greene (three-cone), Trey Smith (short shuttle), Stone Forsythe (10-yard), Royce Newman (three-cone), Dan Moore (10-yard), Larnell Coleman (10-yard), Jared Hocker (10-yard), Landon Young (short shuttle), Carson Green (10-yard)

A few mid-to-late-round fits: Robert Hainsey, Drew Dalman, Tommy Doyle, Brenden Jaimes, Spencer Brown, Jimmy Morrissey, Cole Van Lanen, Matt Farniok

Also, note the Packers deviated strongly when taking Cole Madison in 2018. He didn’t hit any of the thresholds, but he was also a massive bust. Lesson learned?

List

25 most likely options for Packers in first round of 2021 draft

