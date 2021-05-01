In the early rookie of the year odds, Najee Harris stands out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The first overall pick is the first favorite to win the rookie of the year award. But the 24th pick could be the one to watch.

Via PointsBet, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has +250 odds to win the prize the night before Super Bowl LVI. That part was predictable. After that, it gets interesting.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields currently lands next on the list, at +350, followed by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson at +600.

Next comes 49ers quarterback Trey Lance at +650, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones at +1000, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts at +1000, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at +1200, Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle at +1500, Steelers running back Najee Harris at +1600, Eagles receiver Devonta Smith at +1600, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne at +1600.

Other names of note include Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask at +3300, 49ers running back Trey Sermon at +6600, and Washington receiver Dyami Brown at +10000.

MVP largely has become a quarterback award; rookie of the year has featured other positions. In the last eight years, only three quarterbacks have won the award. No receivers have won MVP; nine receivers have been named offensive rookie of the year since the award debuted in 1967.

(No tight end has won it. Pitts could be the first. It would help his cause if the Falcons trade Julio Jones, since there’s still only one football — and the Falcons have Jones, Pitts, and Calvin Ridley.)

For this award, stats become one of the biggest factors. Running backs who play all the time end up generating plenty of stats. That’s why Harris intrigues me the most, especially at 16-1 odds. The Steelers surely will use him. And with a prolific passing game combined with a very good defense, he should get opportunities to do some damage.

It helps to play for a team with a strong national following. That will keep his exploits from going unnoticed.

So in the same way Najee Harris will follow Franco Harris as a Steelers first-round tailback, Najee has a decent chance (better than 16-1) to follow Franco as the offensive rookie of the year, too.

In the early rookie of the year odds, Najee Harris stands out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Mel Kiper a big fan of the Vikings drafting LB Chazz Surratt

    Kiper thinks he'll play early and often.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Where the Colts stand entering Day 3

    Where Indy stands entering Day 3.

  • Can Zaven Collins win this year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year?

    With the NFL Draft in full swing, which players are candidates for the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award?

  • Vikings select Pittsburgh DE Patrick Jones II in the 2021 NFL draft

    Could Pittsburgh DE Patrick Jones II be the missing piece to the Vikings defensive line in 2021?

  • 'It's going to be crazy:' As in-person visits return, college football coaches ready for flood of recruits

    FBS programs will be allowed to host official and unofficial visitors on campuses for the first time since the dead period last March.

  • Najee Harris threw NFL draft party at Richmond homeless shelter

    Bay Area native Najee Harris has one of the best stories in the NFL draft, and is always giving back.

  • Rams Day 3 mock draft: Center first, double-dip at CB

    The Rams have five picks remaining in the draft, including three in the fourth round.

  • Najee Harris is an automatic Top-15 RB in Pittsburgh

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Loza examines the fantasy implications of the Steelers selecting running back Najee Harris 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Streams and lakes have rights, a US county decided. Now they’re suing Florida

    A novel lawsuit is taking advantage of a local ‘rights of nature’ measure passed in November in effort to protect wetlands The Florida lawsuit is part of a growing trend around the world of laws protecting rights of nature. Photograph: Jupiterimages/Getty Images A network of streams, lakes and marshes in Florida is suing a developer and the state to try to stop a housing development from destroying them. The novel lawsuit was filed on Monday in Orange county on behalf of the waterways under a “rights of nature” law passed in November. It is the largest US municipality to adopt such a law to date. The listed plaintiffs are Wilde Cypress Branch, Boggy Branch, Crosby Island Marsh, Lake Hart and Lake Mary Jane. Laws protecting the rights of nature are growing throughout the world, from Ecuador to Uganda, and have been upheld in courts in India, Colombia and Bangladesh. But this is the first time anyone has tried to enforce them in the US. The Orange county law secures the rights of its waterways to exist, to flow, to be protected against pollution and to maintain a healthy ecosystem. It also recognizes the authority of citizens to file enforcement actions on their behalf. The suit, filed in the ninth judicial circuit court of Florida, claims a proposed 1,900-acre housing development by Beachline South Residential LLC would destroy more than 63 acres of wetlands and 33 acres of streams by filling and polluting them, as well as 18 acres of wetlands where stormwater detention ponds are being built. In addition to seeking to protect the waterways’ intrinsic rights, the suit claims the development would disrupt the area’s hydrology and violate the human right to clean water because of pollution runoff from new roads and buildings. Chuck O’Neal, president of campaign group Speak Up Wekiva who will be representing the wetlands in court, told the Guardian he looks forward to giving them a voice. “Our waterways and the wildlife they support have been systematically destroyed by poorly planned suburban sprawl. They have suffered in silence and without representation, until now.” The housing development, known as the “Meridian Parks Remainder Project”, needs a development permit from the city of Orlando and a dredge-and-fill permit from the Florida department of environmental protection to proceed. The suit seeks to block these from being issued. O’Neal said he hopes the court “reaches beyond current conventional thinking” in considering the case. “This is how the evolution of rights has occurred in western law since the signing of the Magna Carta through the abolition of slavery, through women’s suffrage and through court decisions such as Brown vs the Board of Education and most recently the acceptance of marriage equality.” Thomas Linzey, senior legal counsel at the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights who helped secure Orange county’s rights of nature law last year, said: “Given the rampant development that’s occurred in Florida over the past 30 years, and the power struggle between the state government and local government over these issues, there are multiple grounds for a court to hold that the development cannot proceed as proposed.” The center calculates that more than 9m acres of wetlands have been destroyed in Florida since it became a state in 1845. They say this has had profound impacts on water quality and species, as well as flood control. The Florida department of environmental protection said it would not comment on pending litigation. Beachline South Residential could not be reached directly for comment. But in its November application for a dredge-and-fill permit it said it would offset the damage caused by buying federal mitigation credits. Since the success of Orange county’s charter amendment, which was approved overwhelmingly by voters, the Florida Rights of Nature Network has received requests for assistance from citizens in municipalities around the state. The case echoes global developments, such as a lawsuit filed on behalf of the Vilcabamba River in Ecuador, which pioneered the establishment of nature rights in that country’s constitution. The court ruled in favor of the river in 2011 and ordered damage caused to it by a road-widening project to be remediated. In 2017, an Indian court declared that the Ganges and Yamuna rivers as well as Himalayan glaciers, lakes and forests should be given legal personhood in an attempt to protect them from environmental damage.

  • Vikings love Kellen Mond, but Kirk Cousins remains the guy

    The Vikings love quarterback Kellen Mond. But they don’t love him enough to turn their current depth chart upside down. In two years, that could change. “Kirk’s our starting quarterback,” G.M. Rick Spielman told reporters on Friday night, when asked whether he called Cousins before making Mond a third-round pick. “There’s no competition there. It’s [more]

  • Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says Mac Jones to Patriots is ‘best pick of this draft’

    Dan Orlovsky has a food feeling about the Patriots' selection of Mac Jones.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Is Zach Wilson the savior Jets have been waiting for?

    Zach Wilson is now a New York Jet, but will be viable in fantasy this season?

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Best and worst picks from Round 2 and 3

    A lot of teams got better in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft -- but some (including the Patriots?) made some questionable decisions. Our DJ Bean runs through the good and bad of Day 2.

  • Cubs’ Jake Arrieta’s stumble vs. Reds new for him, not rotation

    In the Cubs past five games, only two of their starting pitchers made it through the fourth inning.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Live grades, instant analysis for every Day 2 pick

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling gives breaks down every pick in the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL draft in real time

  • Texans draft quarterback Davis Mills in third round amid Deshaun Watson allegations

    The Texans may have signaled they don't expect to have Deshaun Watson around much longer.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Chicago Bears gave their fans hope with great Justin Fields pick

    It was a good night for the Chicago Bears.

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.

  • Report: NBA hopes to adopt play-in tournament for future seasons

    The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season. In this year's format, the top six teams in the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs and etch their names into the bracket.