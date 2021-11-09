Early returns on Rams’ 2021 draft class have been disappointing

The Rams rarely draft players to fill immediate needs. Les Snead and Sean McVay look a year or two out when they’re evaluating prospects, planning for them to contribute down the road rather than right away as rookies.

That was certainly the case this year, but that doesn’t help the fact that the Rams’ 2021 draft class looks especially weak. At the midway point in the season, the nine players Los Angeles drafted this year have played a total of 449 snaps on offense and defense.

Injuries can’t be prevented, of course, and they’ve ravaged the rookie class, sidelining three players for the rest of the season. A few others have been healthy scratches most of the year, while two defenders have actually made an impact thus far.

Here’s a look back at the Rams’ rookie class and how they’ve fared through nine weeks.

WR Tutu Atwell: Out for year

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

10 snaps played

Atwell went down with a shoulder injury and has been placed on season-ending injured reserve. He didn’t catch a single pass or take a handoff on offense, only contributing on special teams with 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kickoff returns for 87 yards.

Considering he was the Rams’ top draft pick, it was a highly disappointing rookie year for Atwell. Hopefully he can come back better and healthier in 2022.

LB Ernest Jones: Starting LB

(AP Photo/Eric Smith)

135 snaps played

Jones has been the arguably Rams’ top contributor from this class so far. He’s played nine games and made two starts, recording 21 tackles, one interception and a half-sack. Most of his playing time has come in the last two weeks after Kenny Young was traded, and he’s making the most of his opportunities. At the very least, the Rams seem to have a solid No. 2 linebacker in Jones.

DL Bobby Brown III: 2 games played

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

13 snaps played

Brown has been active for just two games this season, both in the last two weeks with Sebastian Joseph-Day out. He still doesn’t have a single tackle and has played just 13 defensive snaps despite the absence of Joseph-Day and the recent release of Jonah Williams. He simply can’t seem to carve out a role for himself on defense.

CB Robert Rochell: No. 4 cornerback

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

218 snaps played

Rochell was thrust into action earlier than expected when Darious Williams went down and has played 218 defensive snaps. His role was limited the last three weeks by injury and the return of Williams from injured reserve (on Sunday), but Rochell looks the part of an NFL cornerback with good athleticism. He just needs to polish his coverage technique.

WR/TE Jacob Harris: Out for year

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

15 snaps played

Harris was the third tight end on the roster when the season began. Then Johnny Mundt went down, and it looked like Harris would have a larger role but Kendall Blanton vaulted him on the depth chart. Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Titans and will finish his rookie year with just 15 offensive snaps and zero receptions – a disappointing start to what seems like a promising career for the big receiver.

DE Earnest Brown IV: Practice squad

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

0 snaps played

Brown was waived as part of final cuts, a surprise for the fifth-round rookie. He landed on the Rams’ practice squad but hasn’t been elevated once, so he has yet to appear in a single game. This appears to be a redshirt year for the rookie out of Northwestern after it looked like he could be a Morgan Fox replacement when he was drafted.

RB Jake Funk: Out for year

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

17 snaps played

Funk accomplished something just by making the Rams’ 53-man roster as a seventh-round rookie. He carried it just one time for 6 yards and returned four kickoffs for 88 yards before suffering a torn hamstring against the Giants in Week 6. He has a future in the NFL but he needs to show he can stay healthy after battling injuries in college.

WR Ben Skowronek: No. 4 receiver

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

37 snaps played

Skowronek has risen to fourth on the depth chart at wide receiver now that DeSean Jackson has been traded and Atwell is out for the year. He’s caught three passes for 30 yards this season, all coming in the team’s win over the Texans. He’s still contributing primarily on special teams, but Skowronek has the frame and receiving skills to stick around on offense.

OLB Chris Garrett: 1 game played

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4 snaps played

Garrett had a bout with COVID-19, which Sean McVay said set the rookie back. He’s only been active for one game and played four defensive snaps, struggling to impress despite the Rams’ thinning depth at outside linebacker with Justin Hollins out for a while. It was understood that Garrett would need time to develop, coming from the Division II level, so there’s still hope that he can turn into a situational pass rusher at some point.

