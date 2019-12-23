An early report indicates that Dwayne Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. Giants

From the way he was walking on it postgame and the way he was discussing it postgame, it appeared that Dwayne Haskins' ankle injury from the Giants game was more of a minor one.

A Monday report about the rookie quarterback's health seems to confirm that.

"Initial analysis" indicates that Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second half of the Week 16 matchup with New York, according to Ian Rapoport. Here's the NFL insider's full tweet about the passer:

#Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain based on initial analysis, sources say, but he'll get an MRI and other tests today be sure. He wants to play in the finale, but no indication yet on if he'll be able to. He was 12 of 15 for 133 yards with 2 TDs pre-injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Bill Callahan will address the media on Monday afternoon and have a chance to explain the matter further, but that's promising news for the Redskins. Anything more serious could've affected the beginning of Haskins' offseason, which'll be a crucial one for his development.

Now the question becomes whether Haskins will suit up for the team's season finale with the Cowboys. He will certainly want to, but the franchise will have to consider the long-term risk of letting him take the field on a leg that'll be just seven days removed from a high-ankle sprain.

If the Redskins ultimately decide to sit Haskins, they can still feel hopeful about him heading into his second year as a pro. His last two appearances have been by far his best and have shown he can one day be a difference-maker, so perhaps the cautious approach will be the best one to take.

