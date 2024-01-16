Advertisement

Early record expectations for Texas and fellow SEC teams in 2024

Joey Hickey
·5 min read
9

The 2023 college football season is over, but we are ready to fast forward to 2024. The Texas Longhorns (12-2) were great over the last season.

We have reason to believe Texas could be even better next season despite the key players the team lost. The list of departing players includes defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy, wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, linebacker Jaylan Ford and right tackle Christian Jones.

The defensive tackle position is still in question after Texas lost defensive line coach Bo Davis and failed to bring in transfer defensive line target Ja’Maree Caldwell. However, the team added big time receivers in Houston transfer Matthew Golden and Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Bond figures to be the No. 1 receiver for the 2024 football squad.

Defensively, the Longhorns have added UTSA edge Trey Moore who had 14 sacks in 2023. In addition, they added three-year Clemson starter Andrew Mukuba. It looks like the team is not done yet in the portal as it trends for talented players at linebacker, wide receiver and perhaps even tight end.

The return of the team’s best defensive back Jahdae Barron and veteran starting linebacker David Gbenda bodes well for the Longhorns’ 2024 chances. Let’s look at how they could fare as well as how their SEC foes stack up next season.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Western Kentucky

  2. South Florida

  3. at Wisconsin

  4. Open

  5. Georgia

  6. at Vanderbilt

  7. South Carolina

  8. at Tennessee

  9. Missouri

  10. Open

  11. at LSU

  12. Mercer

  13. at Oklahoma

  14. Auburn

Record expectation: 9 wins

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

  2. at Oklahoma State

  3. UAB

  4. at Auburn

  5. Texas A&M

  6. Tennessee

  7. Open

  8. LSU

  9. at Mississippi State

  10. Ole Miss

  11. Open

  12. Texas

  13. Louisiana Tech

  14. at Missouri

Record expectation: 4 wins

Auburn Tigers

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Alabama A&M

  2. California

  3. New Mexico

  4. Arkansas

  5. Oklahoma

  6. at Georgia

  7. Open

  8. at Missouri

  9. at Kentucky

  10. Vanderbilt

  11. Open

  12. Louisiana-Monroe

  13. Texas A&M

  14. at Alabama

Record expectation: 7 wins

Florida Gators

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Miami

  2. Samford

  3. Texas A&M

  4. at Mississippi State

  5. Open

  6. Central Florida

  7. at Tennessee

  8. Kentucky

  9. Open

  10. Georgia

  11. at Texas

  12. LSU

  13. Ole Miss

  14. at Florida State

Record expectation: 5 wins

Georgia Bulldogs

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Clemson (Atlanta)

  2. Tennessee Tech

  3. at Kentucky

  4. Open

  5. at Alabama

  6. Auburn

  7. Mississippi State

  8. at Texas

  9. Open

  10. Florida

  11. at Ole Miss

  12. Tennessee

  13. UMass

  14. Georgia Tech

Record expectation: 10 wins

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Southern Miss

  2. South Carolina

  3. Georgia

  4. Ohio

  5. at Ole Miss

  6. Open

  7. Vanderbilt

  8. at Florida

  9. Auburn

  10. at Tennessee

  11. Open

  12. Murray State

  13. at Texas

  14. Louisville

Record expectation: 6 wins

LSU Tigers

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeir (13) throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October. 21, 2023.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeir (13) throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October. 21, 2023.

  1. Southern California

  2. Nichols State

  3. at South Carolina

  4. UCLA

  5. South Alabama

  6. Open

  7. Ole Miss

  8. at Arkansas

  9. at Texas A&M

  10. Open

  11. Alabama

  12. at Florida

  13. Vanderbilt

  14. Oklahoma

Record expectation: 9 wins

Ole Miss Rebels

Head coach Lane Kiffin watches the Ole Miss Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 15, 2023.<br>Ole Miss Grove Bowl
Head coach Lane Kiffin watches the Ole Miss Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Ole Miss Grove Bowl

  1. Furman

  2. Middle Tennessee

  3. at Wake Forest

  4. Georgia Southern

  5. Kentucky

  6. at South Carolina

  7. at LSU

  8. Open

  9. Oklahoma

  10. at Arkansas

  11. Georgia

  12. Open

  13. at Florida

  14. Mississippi State

Record expectation: 10 wins

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Eastern Kentucky

  2. at Arizona State

  3. Toledo

  4. Florida

  5. at Texas

  6. Open

  7. at Georgia

  8. Texas A&M

  9. Arkansas

  10. UMass

  11. at Tennessee

  12. Open

  13. Missouri

  14. at Ole Miss

Record expectation: 5 wins

Missouri Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Murray State

  2. Buffalo

  3. Boston College

  4. Vanderbilt

  5. Open

  6. at Texas A&M

  7. at UMass

  8. Auburn

  9. at Alabama

  10. Open

  11. Oklahoma

  12. at South Carolina

  13. at Mississippi State

  14. Arkansas

Record expectation: 9 wins

Oklahoma Sooners

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Temple

  2. Houston

  3. Tulane

  4. Tennessee

  5. at Auburn

  6. Open

  7. Texas

  8. South Carolina

  9. at Ole Miss

  10. Maine

  11. at Missouri

  12. Open

  13. Alabama

  14. at LSU

Record expectation: 8 wins

South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/303516" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Spencer Rattler;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Spencer Rattler</a> (7) tries to dodge Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason’s (20) hand as he gestures to officials after a play during the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

  1. Old Dominion

  2. at Kentucky

  3. LSU

  4. Akron

  5. Open

  6. Ole Miss

  7. at Alabama

  8. at Oklahoma

  9. Open

  10. Texas A&M

  11. at Vanderbilt

  12. Missouri

  13. Wofford

  14. at Clemson

Record expectation: 5 wins

Tennessee Volunteers

  1. UT-Chattanooga

  2. NC State (Charlotte)

  3. Kent State

  4. at Oklahoma

  5. Open

  6. at Arkansas

  7. Florida

  8. Alabama

  9. Open

  10. Kentucky

  11. Mississippi State

  12. at Georgia

  13. UTEP

  14. at Vanderbilt

Record expectation: 9 wins

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) heads into the locker room after warming up ahead of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Texas Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies for a spot in the College Football Playoff Finals.
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) heads into the locker room after warming up ahead of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Texas Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies for a spot in the College Football Playoff Finals.

  1. Colorado State

  2. at Michigan

  3. UTSA

  4. Louisiana-Monroe

  5. Mississippi State

  6. Open

  7. Oklahoma (Dallas)

  8. Georgia

  9. at Vanderbilt

  10. Open

  11. Florida

  12. at Arkansas

  13. Kentucky

  14. at Texas A&M

Record expectation: 10 wins

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Notre Dame

  2. McNeese State

  3. at Florida

  4. Bowling Green

  5. Arkansas

  6. Missouri

  7. Open

  8. at Mississippi State

  9. LSU

  10. at South Carolina

  11. Open

  12. New Mexico State

  13. at Auburn

  14. Texas

Record expectation: 6 wins

Vanderbilt Commodores

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Virginia Tech

  2. Alcorn State

  3. at Georgia State

  4. at Missouri

  5. Open

  6. Alabama

  7. at Kentucky

  8. Ball State

  9. Texas

  10. at Auburn

  11. South Carolina

  12. Open

  13. at LSU

  14. Tennessee

Record expectation: 3 wins

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire