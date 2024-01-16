Early record expectations for Texas and fellow SEC teams in 2024

The 2023 college football season is over, but we are ready to fast forward to 2024. The Texas Longhorns (12-2) were great over the last season.

We have reason to believe Texas could be even better next season despite the key players the team lost. The list of departing players includes defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy, wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, linebacker Jaylan Ford and right tackle Christian Jones.

The defensive tackle position is still in question after Texas lost defensive line coach Bo Davis and failed to bring in transfer defensive line target Ja’Maree Caldwell. However, the team added big time receivers in Houston transfer Matthew Golden and Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Bond figures to be the No. 1 receiver for the 2024 football squad.

Defensively, the Longhorns have added UTSA edge Trey Moore who had 14 sacks in 2023. In addition, they added three-year Clemson starter Andrew Mukuba. It looks like the team is not done yet in the portal as it trends for talented players at linebacker, wide receiver and perhaps even tight end.

The return of the team’s best defensive back Jahdae Barron and veteran starting linebacker David Gbenda bodes well for the Longhorns’ 2024 chances. Let’s look at how they could fare as well as how their SEC foes stack up next season.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Western Kentucky South Florida at Wisconsin Open Georgia at Vanderbilt South Carolina at Tennessee Missouri Open at LSU Mercer at Oklahoma Auburn

Record expectation: 9 wins

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State UAB at Auburn Texas A&M Tennessee Open LSU at Mississippi State Ole Miss Open Texas Louisiana Tech at Missouri

Record expectation: 4 wins

Alabama A&M California New Mexico Arkansas Oklahoma at Georgia Open at Missouri at Kentucky Vanderbilt Open Louisiana-Monroe Texas A&M at Alabama

Record expectation: 7 wins

Florida Gators

Miami Samford Texas A&M at Mississippi State Open Central Florida at Tennessee Kentucky Open Georgia at Texas LSU Ole Miss at Florida State

Record expectation: 5 wins

Clemson (Atlanta) Tennessee Tech at Kentucky Open at Alabama Auburn Mississippi State at Texas Open Florida at Ole Miss Tennessee UMass Georgia Tech

Record expectation: 10 wins

Kentucky Wildcats

Southern Miss South Carolina Georgia Ohio at Ole Miss Open Vanderbilt at Florida Auburn at Tennessee Open Murray State at Texas Louisville

Record expectation: 6 wins

Southern California Nichols State at South Carolina UCLA South Alabama Open Ole Miss at Arkansas at Texas A&M Open Alabama at Florida Vanderbilt Oklahoma

Record expectation: 9 wins

Ole Miss Rebels

Furman Middle Tennessee at Wake Forest Georgia Southern Kentucky at South Carolina at LSU Open Oklahoma at Arkansas Georgia Open at Florida Mississippi State

Record expectation: 10 wins

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Eastern Kentucky at Arizona State Toledo Florida at Texas Open at Georgia Texas A&M Arkansas UMass at Tennessee Open Missouri at Ole Miss

Record expectation: 5 wins

Missouri Tigers

Murray State Buffalo Boston College Vanderbilt Open at Texas A&M at UMass Auburn at Alabama Open Oklahoma at South Carolina at Mississippi State Arkansas

Record expectation: 9 wins

Oklahoma Sooners

Temple Houston Tulane Tennessee at Auburn Open Texas South Carolina at Ole Miss Maine at Missouri Open Alabama at LSU

Record expectation: 8 wins

South Carolina

Old Dominion at Kentucky LSU Akron Open Ole Miss at Alabama at Oklahoma Open Texas A&M at Vanderbilt Missouri Wofford at Clemson

Record expectation: 5 wins

Tennessee Volunteers

UT-Chattanooga NC State (Charlotte) Kent State at Oklahoma Open at Arkansas Florida Alabama Open Kentucky Mississippi State at Georgia UTEP at Vanderbilt

Record expectation: 9 wins

Texas Longhorns

Colorado State at Michigan UTSA Louisiana-Monroe Mississippi State Open Oklahoma (Dallas) Georgia at Vanderbilt Open Florida at Arkansas Kentucky at Texas A&M

Record expectation: 10 wins

Texas A&M Aggies

Notre Dame McNeese State at Florida Bowling Green Arkansas Missouri Open at Mississippi State LSU at South Carolina Open New Mexico State at Auburn Texas

Record expectation: 6 wins

Vanderbilt Commodores

Virginia Tech Alcorn State at Georgia State at Missouri Open Alabama at Kentucky Ball State Texas at Auburn South Carolina Open at LSU Tennessee

Record expectation: 3 wins

