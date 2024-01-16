Early record expectations for Texas and fellow SEC teams in 2024
The 2023 college football season is over, but we are ready to fast forward to 2024. The Texas Longhorns (12-2) were great over the last season.
We have reason to believe Texas could be even better next season despite the key players the team lost. The list of departing players includes defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy, wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, linebacker Jaylan Ford and right tackle Christian Jones.
The defensive tackle position is still in question after Texas lost defensive line coach Bo Davis and failed to bring in transfer defensive line target Ja’Maree Caldwell. However, the team added big time receivers in Houston transfer Matthew Golden and Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Bond figures to be the No. 1 receiver for the 2024 football squad.
Defensively, the Longhorns have added UTSA edge Trey Moore who had 14 sacks in 2023. In addition, they added three-year Clemson starter Andrew Mukuba. It looks like the team is not done yet in the portal as it trends for talented players at linebacker, wide receiver and perhaps even tight end.
The return of the team’s best defensive back Jahdae Barron and veteran starting linebacker David Gbenda bodes well for the Longhorns’ 2024 chances. Let’s look at how they could fare as well as how their SEC foes stack up next season.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Western Kentucky
South Florida
at Wisconsin
Open
Georgia
at Vanderbilt
South Carolina
at Tennessee
Missouri
Open
at LSU
Mercer
at Oklahoma
Auburn
Record expectation: 9 wins
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Oklahoma State
UAB
at Auburn
Texas A&M
Tennessee
Open
LSU
at Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Open
Texas
Louisiana Tech
at Missouri
Record expectation: 4 wins
Auburn Tigers
Alabama A&M
California
New Mexico
Arkansas
Oklahoma
at Georgia
Open
at Missouri
at Kentucky
Vanderbilt
Open
Louisiana-Monroe
Texas A&M
at Alabama
Record expectation: 7 wins
Florida Gators
Miami
Samford
Texas A&M
at Mississippi State
Open
Central Florida
at Tennessee
Kentucky
Open
Georgia
at Texas
LSU
Ole Miss
at Florida State
Record expectation: 5 wins
Georgia Bulldogs
Clemson (Atlanta)
Tennessee Tech
at Kentucky
Open
at Alabama
Auburn
Mississippi State
at Texas
Open
Florida
at Ole Miss
Tennessee
UMass
Georgia Tech
Record expectation: 10 wins
Kentucky Wildcats
Southern Miss
South Carolina
Georgia
Ohio
at Ole Miss
Open
Vanderbilt
at Florida
Auburn
at Tennessee
Open
Murray State
at Texas
Louisville
Record expectation: 6 wins
LSU Tigers
Southern California
Nichols State
at South Carolina
UCLA
South Alabama
Open
Ole Miss
at Arkansas
at Texas A&M
Open
Alabama
at Florida
Vanderbilt
Oklahoma
Record expectation: 9 wins
Ole Miss Rebels
Furman
Middle Tennessee
at Wake Forest
Georgia Southern
Kentucky
at South Carolina
at LSU
Open
Oklahoma
at Arkansas
Georgia
Open
at Florida
Mississippi State
Record expectation: 10 wins
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Eastern Kentucky
at Arizona State
Toledo
Florida
at Texas
Open
at Georgia
Texas A&M
Arkansas
UMass
at Tennessee
Open
Missouri
at Ole Miss
Record expectation: 5 wins
Missouri Tigers
Murray State
Buffalo
Boston College
Vanderbilt
Open
at Texas A&M
at UMass
Auburn
at Alabama
Open
Oklahoma
at South Carolina
at Mississippi State
Arkansas
Record expectation: 9 wins
Oklahoma Sooners
Temple
Houston
Tulane
Tennessee
at Auburn
Open
Texas
South Carolina
at Ole Miss
Maine
at Missouri
Open
Alabama
at LSU
Record expectation: 8 wins
South Carolina
Old Dominion
at Kentucky
LSU
Akron
Open
Ole Miss
at Alabama
at Oklahoma
Open
Texas A&M
at Vanderbilt
Missouri
Wofford
at Clemson
Record expectation: 5 wins
Tennessee Volunteers
UT-Chattanooga
NC State (Charlotte)
Kent State
at Oklahoma
Open
at Arkansas
Florida
Alabama
Open
Kentucky
Mississippi State
at Georgia
UTEP
at Vanderbilt
Record expectation: 9 wins
Texas Longhorns
Colorado State
at Michigan
UTSA
Louisiana-Monroe
Mississippi State
Open
Oklahoma (Dallas)
Georgia
at Vanderbilt
Open
Florida
at Arkansas
Kentucky
at Texas A&M
Record expectation: 10 wins
Texas A&M Aggies
Notre Dame
McNeese State
at Florida
Bowling Green
Arkansas
Missouri
Open
at Mississippi State
LSU
at South Carolina
Open
New Mexico State
at Auburn
Texas
Record expectation: 6 wins
Vanderbilt Commodores
Virginia Tech
at Georgia State
at Missouri
Open
Alabama
at Kentucky
Ball State
Texas
at Auburn
South Carolina
Open
at LSU
Tennessee
Record expectation: 3 wins