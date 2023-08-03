Early questions for the offense as UNH football practice begins

Aug. 2—DURHAM — Here's one thing we learned Wednesday when the University of New Hampshire football team opened practice for the 2023 season: The UNH offense won't have as much experience as we thought.

Here's why: It appears unlikely that wide receiver Heron Maurisseau and offensive lineman David Perry will be with the team this season. Both were significant contributors last season, but neither was at practice Wednesday.

"Two surprises," UNH coach Rick Santos said. "(Perry) called me about a month ago. Sounds like he may have had enough of football. It's an academic issue with Heron. Not 100 percent that they're not going to be here. Working through some things, but it doesn't seem like it's going to be likely."

Maurisseau transferred to UNH from the University of Connecticut. He appeared in all 13 games for the Wildcats last season, when he caught a team-high six touchdown passes.

Maurisseau had 15 receptions for 342 yards during the 2022 season. He also ran the ball eight times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Fortunately for UNH, receiver is a position where the team has some depth. Joey Corcoran, who led the team in receptions (56) and receiving yards (670) last season, is among the returnees, as is DJ Linkins (five TD receptions) and Caleb Burke (15 receptions for 143 yards). The Wildcats also added Logan Tomlinson, a transfer from Wesleyan. Tomlinson caught four passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns in UNH's Blue/White game in April.

Santos said he also wouldn't be surprised if redshirt freshman Josh Fillion makes an impact at wide receiver on game days this season.

"In a perfect world, I'd love all our wideouts to play 30 to 35 plays," UNH offensive Coordinator Brian Scott said. "Play six or seven guys. I'd love to play more guys in the (offensive line) this year. I'd love to play eight if we can."

Four of UNH's five starting offensive linemen from last season were eligible to return. The returning starters dropped to three when Perry decided to not use his final season of eligibility. Perry started at left guard last season.

"Offensive line is kind of a work in progress, so we'll see how that shakes out," Scott said. "I think there's a couple guys who can get in the mix there."

Dylan Poirier, the team's starting right tackle in 2022, has shifted to left tackle to replace Patrick Flynn, who graduated. Scott said sophomore Mason Davis is being used at right tackle.

Redshirt freshman Beau Riley is among those vying for playing time on the offensive line. "He had a real good offseason and we're really trying to challenge him to step up and into a spot," Scott said. "I hope I get pleasantly surprised by a guy or two.

"My concern up front is there's going to be some guys who haven't played in games. We were slated to have four (starters) back, now it's three. It's a bit of an unknown there. Will we be able to get the tough yards that we got last year?

"I hope we can get that unit up front going. That would be my biggest area of concern right now."

