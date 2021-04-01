Early projection for the Vikings defense in 2021

During the Mike Zimmer era, the Vikings defense has been a strength of the team, but last year, the unit often cost Minnesota games.

The Vikings struggled in the pass rush. Missing players like Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr for considerable time did not help. Minnesota had plenty of injury problems beyond those two as well.

Michael Pierce is expected to play in 2021, which should be a boost. The team also made some big splashes in free agency to be more competitive on the defensive side of the ball next season.

Just a note: I added nickel corner and a third linebacker to this list, because Minnesota will likely utilize both of those positions at times in 2021.

Here is a projection of the starting defense:

DE Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

DT Michael Pierce

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce. Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94). Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

DE D.J. Wonnum (or a rookie)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum. Photo: Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Analysis: I think Wonnum is the most likely candidate to take this spot among players on the roster right now. However, I think the Vikings should try and focus on landing a defensive end early in the draft. Stephen Weatherly could also start here, but I think a rookie or Wonnum would be my guess right now.

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr. Photo: AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

LB Nick Vigil

Former Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Nick Vigil. Photo: AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Analysis: Ryan Connelly, Troy Dye, Cameron Smith, a draftee or a free agent could all be options here. The Vikings agreed to terms with Vigil this offseason. He played in 15 games for the Chargers and started two. He had a PFF grade of 60.6 in 2020. Minnesota's third linebacker spot isn't as important as the role is for other teams, because the Vikings use the nickel defense quite often. Vigil would probably be fine in this spot.

CB Patrick Peterson

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

CB Cameron Dantzler

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Nickel CB Mackensie Alexander

Minnesota Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

S Harrison Smith

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

S Xavier Woods

Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

