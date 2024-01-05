Early projection for Alabama Football’s starters on defense for the 2024 season

There will be a handful of changes made over the next few weeks. Turnover will occur. However, the good news is that Alabama is one of the few college football programs that can utilize the transfer portal and sign one of the best recruiting classes in the country year in and year out.

The Crimson Tide will look different next season at several positions. There will be multiple starters who forgo the opportunity to return to school and instead elect to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Some will run out of eligibility. Others will return to the Capstone with hopes of generating more draft buzz by staying an additional season.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire provides its earliest projection for Alabama Football’s starters on defense heading into the 2024 season.

DE: Tim Smith Jr.

One defensive starter from the 2023-2024 season who is reportedly trending to return for a fifth year is defensive end Tim Smith Jr. The Florida native will be one of the more seasoned players on Alabama’s defense next season.

In four seasons, Smith Jr. has played in 51 games. Smith has made starts in 18 of those games that he has played in. During that time, he has recorded 89 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He is a reliable defensive lineman that can rush the passer effectively and help stop the run. If Smith Jr. does elect to return, it will benefit both he and the Alabama football program.

DE: LT Overton

Alabama has already landed two defensive transfers this offseason. One of those is Texas A&M transfer LT Overton. The Alabama native spent the first two seasons of his college career in College Station.

Overton was primarily a rotational defensive lineman for the Aggies. In the 23 games that he played in, Overton started in four of them. Altogether, he tallied 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack. It has been speculated that the Aggies were working to convert Overton to being an edge rusher. That will not be the case in Tuscaloosa as Overton will play defensive end for the Crimson Tide next season.

NG: Tim Keenan III

One of the more overlooked players coming into this past season was redshirt sophomore Tim Keenan III. As the season progressed, people began to realize how productive Keenan III was along the defensive front. He was a backup behind sophomore defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis. However, with Oatis battling a lingering injury, Keenan III took over the reins at nose guard.

I expect that Keenan III and Oatis will rotate next season. To project the starters, I will give the advantage to Keenan III for now.

JACK: Keanu Koht

One player that has patiently waited his turn for an opportunity is Keanu Koht. The Florida native has spent the past three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He had an injury-riddled, first two years. However, he was able to return to full strength for his redshirt sophomore season in 2023.

This past season Koht recorded four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. The expectation is that Koht will elect to return for his redshirt junior season and be a starter at the JACK linebacker position. He has the upside to be a special player in Kevin Steele’s defense.

The general expectation has been that redshirt sophomore linebacker Deontae Lawson will return to Tuscaloosa for at least one more season. Lawson has made 14 starts for the Crimson Tide throughout his career.

The Alabama native battled injuries early on in his career but was finally able to come into his own in 2023. He was one of Alabama’s many leaders on defense this past season. Lawson is good at filling gaps and helping stop the run. He will need to improve in pass coverage, however. That could be one of the leading factors in his decision to return.

One player that was overshadowed by the strong linebacker play this season was sophomore linebacker, Jihaad Campbell. The New Jersey native started multiple games for injured starter Trezmen Marshall. As the season wore on, Campbell became more acclimated and began to play more and more.

Campbell recorded 66 tackles, one interception, and two fumble recoveries on the year. He was a bright spot when he was on the field for the Crimson Tide. With Marshall leaving for the 2024 NFL draft, Campbell will become the permanent starter at the MIKE linebacker spot.

SAM: Quandarrius Robinson

Much like Koht, Quandarrius Robinson has also waited his turn. It is a good thing to see two outside linebackers being potential starters. Both of them should be hungry and eager to prove their worth on Alabama’s defense.

Robinson was honored on Senior Day but revealed plans that he would return for a fifth year in Tuscaloosa. Throughout his career, Robinson has been a mainstay on special teams. He has earned his stripes on special teams, so to speak. Robinson has the bend and finesse to be a starter next season at the SAM linebacker position. His veteran presence and leadership should bode well for the Crimson Tide next season.

CB: Trey Amos

With Alabama likely losing multiple starters on the back end of their defense, the expectation is that Trey Amos will be penciled in as one of the team’s starting cornerbacks. During his first season in Tuscaloosa, Amos played in 13 games. He made one start for the Crimson Tide.

Amos was a reliable option on the back end of Alabama’s defense this season. There is a lot of hype surrounding his capabilities heading into the 2024-2025 season.

Alabama landed a commitment a week ago from USC transfer Domani Jackson. It did not come as much of a surprise considering Jackson was recruited heavily by the Alabama coaching staff coming out of high school.

Jackson spent two seasons in Los Angeles. He recorded 34 tackles for the Trojans. Much like Amos, the coaching staff believes in Jackson’s capabilities in Kevin Steele’s defense heading into the 2024-2025 season.

According to reports, senior defensive back Malachi Moore has informed the Alabama coaching staff that he will be returning for a fifth season. Moore has been a staple on the back end of Alabama’s defense since his true freshman season.

The Alabama native has been a leader by example throughout his college career. As a senior, Moore continued to prove his worth. He recorded 51 tackles and one interception. His veteran presence and leadership will be second to none for a young, Alabama secondary heading into the 2024-2025 season.

One of the top freshmen in the country this past season was Alabama safety Caleb Downs. The Georgia native came in and took the bull by the horns. He led the Crimson Tide with 107 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Downs is great in coming downhill and assisting in stopping opposing teams’ rushing attacks. He was also excellent in coverage for the Crimson Tide this season. It will be intriguing to see how Downs improves from his freshman to sophomore season in Tuscaloosa.

Yes, you read it right. I have DeVonta Smith penciled in as Alabama’s starting free safety heading into next season. The Ohio native missed the first eight games of the season after rehabbing from an injury that he suffered prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has spoken highly of Smith in the past. It will be interesting to see how Smith performs with this opportunity at hand.

