Early projection for Alabama Football’s starters on offense for the 2024 season

The Alabama football team’s 2023-2024 season came to an end on Monday night in Pasadena, California. The Crimson Tide’s offseason has now begun.

There will be a handful of changes made over the next few weeks. Changes will be made to the roster as well as to the coaching staff. Turnover will occur. However, the good news is that Alabama is one of the few college football programs that can utilize the transfer portal and sign one of the best recruiting classes in the country year in and year out.

The Crimson Tide will look different next season at several positions. There will be multiple starters who forgo the opportunity to return to school and instead elect to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Some will run out of eligibility. Others will return to the Capstone with hopes of generating more draft buzz by staying an additional season.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire provides its earliest projection for Alabama Football’s starters on offense heading into the 2024-2025 season.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s starting quarterback Jalen Milroe has already confirmed that he will be returning for next season. Milroe is set to be a redshirt junior when the season rolls around. The Texas native struggled to find his footing as Alabama’s quarterback early on in the season. However, he was able to manifest his hopes into reality as the season progressed. Milroe improved as both a decision-maker and passer throughout the season. His ability to make smart decisions and pull through in the clutch helped lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama will turn toward Milroe yet again in 2024 to help lead the Crimson Tide offense.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With two Alabama running backs — Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan likely entering the 2024 NFL draft, someone will have to take the reins at tailback. Luckily for the Crimson Tide, they can turn to former five-star and rising sophomore Justice Haynes.

The Georgia native waited patiently for his turn all season long. His lone opportunity to play meaningful snaps came in the biggest game of the season in the Rose Bowl against Michigan. Haynes displayed his ability to make defenders miss and pick up key yardage. He is the ultimate back in an Alabama offense. Haynes has the potential to be one of the best running backs to ever come through Tuscaloosa.

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most reliable receiving options that Alabama quarterbacks have had over the past two seasons is rising junior Isaiah Bond. The Georgia native has been an X-factor for the Crimson Tide. In two seasons, Bond has reeled in 65 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns.

Bond brings speed, athleticism, and versatility to the Alabama wide receiver room. He could very well be Jalen Milroe’s go-to option at wide receiver heading into next season.

Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama rarely starts a true freshman at any position, much less at wide receiver. Well, there is an exception this time. His name is Ryan Williams.

Williams has taken the high school level by storm. He was most recently named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Alabama. Williams has been a catalyst for Saraland High School’s success over the last three years. He helped lead them to consecutive Class 6A state championship games. Despite being 16 years old, Williams is well-prepared and ready to contribute in his first season at Alabama. He is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball and has the skill set to become one of the best wide receivers to ever play at the University of Alabama.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When you look up the definition of versatile in the dictionary, you might find Kendrick Law. That is because Law is one of the most versatile skilled players in college football. In two seasons at Alabama, Law has been used interchangeably at wide receiver, running back, and kick returner.

It doesn’t matter where he lines up. He will make a play when it counts. With Alabama likely losing Jermaine Burton to the 2024 NFL draft, it frees up a spot at wide receiver. I fully anticipate that Law will be a starter next season. He possesses a valuable skillset and presents matchup problems for opposing secondaries.

TE: Amari Niblack

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

One of the more undervalued weapons for Alabama this season was rising junior tight end Amari Niblack. The Florida native seemingly always came up with big catches for the Crimson Tide when they needed it the most.

Niblack is dependable as a receiver but will need to continue to work on his blocking skills. As a sophomore, Niblack hauled in 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He is a big tight end that can be used in a multitude of ways in Tommy Rees’ offense. I expect him to be featured even more during his junior season in Tuscaloosa.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Early on in the season, things were rough for true freshman Kadyn Proctor. As the season progressed, the Iowa native began to transition into a more reliable option at left tackle.

Proctor will almost certainly be a starter at the tackle position next year for the Crimson Tide. He has the size and strength to be a very special offensive lineman under the tutelage of offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Alabama will need Proctor to improve as a pass protector as he heads into his sophomore season.

LG: Tyler Booker

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama’s most experienced offensive lineman next season may be rising junior Tyler Booker. In two seasons, Booker has played in 25 games. The Connecticut native led the Crimson Tide in 2023 with 3.4 knockdown blocks per game.

Booker is as physical and as nasty of a blocker as you will find in the country. At 6-foot-5 and 352 pounds, he possesses the perfect blend of size and strength. With offensive tackle JC Latham likely declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, Booker will take over as the leader of Alabama’s offensive line unit next season. He has the leadership qualities and potential to be a first-round pick in his own right.

C: Terrence Ferguson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One player that has certainly waited his turn to play is Terrence Ferguson. The Peach State native has played sparingly in three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Ferguson’s first and only career start came this season at guard against USF.

Ferguson has the potential to be special. He has had to sit behind the likes of Tyler Booker and Emil Ekiyor. With Booker returning and the other guard spot likely being taken by Jaeden Roberts, I look for Ferguson to be the Tide’s starting center. Alabama’s starting center Seth McLaughlin has the option to return, but there have been reports that he will enter the transfer portal. If that is the case, I think that Ferguson will step in and fill the starting center role next season.

RG: Jaeden Roberts

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Early on in the season, Alabama struggled to find a starting right guard. It was a mix of Terrence Ferguson, Darrian Dalcourt, and Jaeden Roberts. As the season played out, it was clear that Roberts was the best option for the Crimson Tide moving forward.

Now, a season later, I fully expect Roberts to be Alabama’s starting right guard again next season. He stepped up and filled in nicely when Alabama needed it the most. Roberts’ return will prove to be huge for the Crimson Tide in 2024.

RT: Elijah Pritchett

John David Mercer

Early on in the season, Alabama was rotating starters at left tackle between Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett. As the season wore on, Alabama moved to Proctor as the full-time starter.

Pritchett has the potential to be special. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds. His sheer size and strength certainly stand out. I look for Pritchett to become Alabama’s full-time starter at right tackle next season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire