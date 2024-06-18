Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture reveal

For the fifth time in the last six seasons, Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign against a newly-promoted team.

Arne Slot will take his side to Portman Road as the Reds start the 2024/25 season against Ipswich Town in a game that has the potential to be problematic for the former Feyenoord boss.

Ipswich are back in the English top flight following a 22-year absence after consecutive promotions. Kieran McKenna, courted by Chelsea and Brighton this summer, has the Tractor Boys playing some brilliant football.

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire

In fact, they had the best home record in the Championship last season having lost just one game.

On paper, it might look like an ideal start for Slot but it could easily be a game in which Liverpool drop points. It’ll be a party atmosphere at Portman Road and if the Reds don’t start well, it could well be one of those days.

After that, the games are a little more favourable. Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are the first three visitors to Anfield while Slot takes his side to Old Trafford in late August before a trip to Molineux.

Can Arne Slot stamp his mark?

If the Dutch tactician can put his stamp on the team early on in pre-season, there’s no reason the Reds couldn’t be heading into the away match against Crystal Palace in mid-October with at least 12 points on the board, giving themselves a good platform for the more difficult fixtures ahead.

The run-in, however, isn’t quite as favourable. Liverpool face Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace in their final five games, though three of those are at Anfield so home advantage should play a part. Well, it did under Jurgen Klopp anyway.

Early points on the board and then see where we’re at in the latter stages of the campaign. That is all you can do if you want to be in a title race. The pressure is on Slot from the off with those easier fixtures.

