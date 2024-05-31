Here’s some early predictions of FAMU football players poised to take the next step in 2024

The countdown is on until Florida A&M begins its efforts to retain the Black College Football National Championship.

In three months, the Rattlers will return to action against the Norfolk State Spartans in Atlanta’s MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Aug. 24.

FAMU will begin the fall training camp on July 24.

So, before seeing which Rattlers are positioning to ascend at training camp for the season, here are some early predictions of who those players will be.

Levontai 'Bo' Summersett | Running Back

Florida A&M running back Levontai Summersett goes through drills during the Rattlers' first day of spring football practice in pads on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, March 8, 2024.

FAMU’s running back room is stacked with talent who’ve played on the Football Bowl Championship level in Kelvin Dean Jr., Thaddius Franklin Jr., and Jaquez Yant.

However, Levontai Summersett had FBS and Power 5 offers coming out of high school with the class of 2023. Still, he chose FAMU.

Summersett didn’t play as a true freshman last season but can lead a youth movement and provide FAMU a glimpse of who the future RB1 is.

Jamari Gassett | Wide Receiver

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 17-0 at halftime of the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Jamari Gassett transferred to FAMU from Buffalo last season and played his role behind All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selections Marcus Riley and Jah’Marae Sheread.

Still, Gassett saw action in 12 games and compiled 24 receptions for 320 yards and scored three touchdowns.

With a year in the Rattlers’ system and showing he can produce regardless of where he is on the depth chart, Gassett can break out as one of the top targets.

The only question is who will be throwing him the ball ― Junior Muratovic or Daniel Richardson?

Jeremiah Pruitte | Tight End

Florida A&M Rattlers tight end Jeremiah Pruitte (0) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a game between FAMU and Grambling State University at Bragg Memorial Stadium on FAMU's homecoming Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Jeremiah Pruitte is FAMU’s longest-tenured tight end, joining the team in 2021.

With Kamari Young graduating, the Rattlers may demand Pruitte to have a more elevated role in the offense.

In his three seasons with FAMU, Pruitte, a converted wide receiver to tight end from his time at Colorado State, has totaled 27 catches, 300 yards, and four touchdowns.

He isn’t the only tight end who may produce on the Rattlers, with Koby Gross returning and newcomers Karter Johnson from Pitt and Jayden Evans from Central Michigan joining the squad.

Allen Smith | Defensive End/Linebacker

Florida A&M defensive linemen Allen Smith Jr. (left) and Makody Robertson celebrates a play against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Whew, that was a close one for FAMU.

After an NCAA Transfer Portal stint, Allen Smith Jr. remained with the Rattlers.

Smith’s talent as a hybrid linebacker-defensive lineman will assist the Dark Cloud Defense in multiple ways, especially after losing portal entries Anthony Dunn Jr. to Toledo and Johnny Chaney Jr. to Colorado.

Last season, Smith, in his first year at FAMU after transferring from Louisville, totaled 30 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Deco Wilson | Defensive Back

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

Another player FAMU needed to keep is Deco Wilson.

He’s back with the Rattlers from the portal.

Wilson’s return gives FAMU’s secondary more insurance after a portal entry by Lovie Jenkins and graduations by Kym’Mani King, Javan Morgan, and Eric Smith.

Last season, Wilson, who had transferred from Jacksonville State, was a late bloomer for the Rattlers. He finished the year with 39 tackles, four pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Wilson caught all three interceptions in the season’s final four weeks, including one apiece in the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl.

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 24 vs. Norfolk State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Atlanta*

Aug. 31 vs. South Carolina State

Sept. 7 at Miami

Sept. 21 at Troy

Sept. 28 vs. Alabama A&M

Oct. 5 at Alabama State

Oct. 19 at Jackson State

Oct. 26 vs. Southern

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Southern (HOMECOMING)

Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M

Nov. 16 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando*

BOLD = SWAC

* = Neutral Site

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

