Early predictions for the 2023 Ohio State football schedule

The roster isn’t completely set as we wait for things like NFL decisions and the fallout and additions from the transfer portal, but with the college football season over, we have a decent idea of what the Ohio State roster will look like, give or take a few things.

Since the page turns pretty quickly once the season is over, we’ve been taking a look at next year for what we might see with next year’s Buckeye team. We’ve already looked at some narratives for each game on the 2023 schedule, and now we’re peering into the crystal ball and manipulating the magic eight ball to predict each game for next season.

Yeah, we know, it’s way-too-early to get an absolute feel for just how good this Ohio State team is going to be next fall, but we get paid to do these sorts of things, so we’re up to the challenge.

Here is a very, very early prediction for every single game on the 2023 Ohio State football schedule.

Saturday, Sept. 2, at Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen gestures from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Prediction

Though Ohio State will most likely be breaking in a new quarterback, and you never know what to expect in Week 1, the Buckeyes should have no problem handling an Indiana program that has slid into the abyss.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 45, Indiana 17

Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; a detailed view of Youngstown State Penguins defensive lineman Hunter Allen (93) helmet before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

Let’s call this what it is — a nonconference, in-state opponent that is getting paid to fill out the roster. Ohio State should be all over the FCS opponent and be able to get plenty of guys experience in this one.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 58, Youngstown State 10

Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Sept. 17, 2016; Oxford, OH, USA; A view of a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers helmet at Fred Yager Stadium. Western Kentucky won 31-24. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

The Buckeyes get one more tune-up before heading to South Bend and though it might be a sneaky setup, we like Ohio State to keep rolling along against the Hilltoppers because of the gap in talent.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 42, Western Kentucky 20

Saturday, Sept. 23, at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

The competition level goes up significantly after some pretty easy matchups to start the year. Ohio State will get everything it can handle from a Notre Dame team that should be a little better than last season. It won’t be easy going on the road and transfer quarterback Sam Hartman could be a problem. However, OSU is able to pull things out with its own passing game.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 27

Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Maryland Terrapins

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

It looks like Maryland will have Taulia Tagovailoa back at quarterback, so that’ll make this an intriguing matchup, but we’ve already seen that Maryland has a really hard time winning on the road in the Big Ten. Ohio State simply has more depth and talent on the roster.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 45, Maryland 27

Saturday, Oct. 14, at Purdue Boilermakers

A Purdue student beats their Big Bass Drum, Indianapolis, Saturday, May 28, 2022, during the 500 Festival Parade. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

Purdue has caused some problems for Ohio State in the recent past, especially in West Lafayette, but there’s too much transition and turnover to expect the same in 2023. Expect a good effort from the Boilers, but not enough to pull off an upset.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 37, Purdue 24

Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

Penn State could be a problem in the Big Ten next season. It is a young team that returns a lot of key pieces and might be right there with Ohio State and Michigan in the East. A physical, emotional game goes the Buckeyes’ way at home.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 34, Penn State 31

Saturday, Oct. 28, at Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

After a physical game against Penn State, Ohio State has to go travel on the road to play another Donnybrook against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes will have to leave everything on the line, but might be tired and banged up after the game against the Nittany Lions. Wisconsin rides the crowd and emotion to a victory at Camp Randall.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 30

Saturday, Nov. 4, at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Oct 2, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, left, shakes hands with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano after their game at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

A reeling Ohio State team goes to Piscataway and looks to make a statement. Things click again and the Buckeyes stay in the hunt for the Big Ten title.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 45, Rutgers 20

Saturday, Nov. 11, vs. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

We’ve seen this before. The Michigan State coaching staff hasn’t been able to find any answers for the OSU offense and that’ll continue in a game at home in the ‘Shoe.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 52, Michigan State 27

Saturday, Nov. 18, vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

It’s been a while since these two matched up, and it’s not good timing for a Minnesota team that has to replace several key players, including quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Ibrahim Mohamed. Ohio State wins another at home.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 35, Minnesota 21

Saturday, Nov. 25, at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody (13) celebrates with tight end Joel Honigford and other teammates after Moody kicked the winning field goal against Illinois to seal a 19-17 win at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction

The Michigan faithful is feeling awfully confident these days, especially with the returning talent the Wolverines will have in 2023. However, Ohio State still has more skill on the roster than Michigan and will put everything into beating their arch-rival and tipping the balance of the Big Ten back to where it belongs.

Predicted Score | Ohio State 45, Michigan 38

Prediction Summary

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates his touchdown catch against Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Schedule and Predicted Results

Date Opponent Prediction Record 09/02 at Indiana Win, 45-17 1-0 09/09 vs. Youngstown State Win, 57-10 2-0 09/16 vs. Western Kentucky Win, 42-20 3-0 09/23 at Notre Dame Win, 31-27 4-0 09/30 vs. Maryland Win, 45-27 5-0 10/14 at Purdue Win, 37-24 6-0 10/21 vs. Penn State Win, 34-31 7-0 10/28 at Wisconsin Loss, 27, 30 7-1 11/4 at Rutgers Win, 45-20 8-1 11/11 vs. Michigan State Win, 52-27 9-1 11/18 vs. Minnesota Win, 35-21 10-1 11/25 at Michigan Win, 37-34 11-1

