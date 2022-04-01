Early predictions for 2022 AFC playoffs 'NFL Total Access'
The "NFL Total Access" crew discusses how the AFC playoff picture may turn out in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "NFL Total Access" crew discusses how the AFC playoff picture may turn out in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Browns getting second and third chances around the league used to be rare. Much more common now:
Jim Irsay ripped Carson Wentz at the NFL owners' meetings. Wentz responded, or at least tried. By Dan Roche
The quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft class have been heavily criticized, but two could end up hearing their names called very early.
We're a couple weeks into 2022 NFL free agency and salary cap space is at a premium. Here's how much space every team, including the Patriots, has left under the cap.
Raiders made several moves at RB in the first couple days of free agency. Josh McDaniels explains why that was 'critical' need.
Jack Nicklaus, 82, has decided that his time partaking in the Par 3 Contest has ended. But, his annual April trip to Augusta hasn't.
With three first-round picks, the Eagles are sure to pull at least one stunner. Maybe two or three.
What will the Vikings do with the No. 12 overall draft pick?
There's no game afoot with the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has a desired outcome for the Jimmy Garoppolo saga, and it's easy to decipher from his words at the Annual NFL Meeting.
The Patriots' plans for the 2022 NFL draft have changed slightly after free agency.
The NFL owners made a big splash by updating the league’s playoff overtime rules. Mackenzie Salmon and Analis Bailey look at why it finally gets rid of the antiquated drama of a coin flip.
Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon, who tried recruiting Bobby Wagner to New England, had a fitting reaction to the star linebacker joining the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.
The combine helped reshape the first round of the NFL draft, starting at the top, where the Jaguars could be drawn to OT Ikem Ekwonu.
Josh Allen disagrees with idea of Stefon Diggs to Cowboys:
Andrea Thome, the wife of MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome, canceled their Browns tickets. Then she got a note from one of Deshaun Watson's alleged victims.
After all these great moves, this would really put them back a step.
The Packers need a "separator" and a "deep threat" at wide receiver. Here's who could fit each role in the 2022 NFL draft class.
In Chad Reuter's new three-round mock draft, the Bears surprisingly don't target offense with their first selection at Pick 39.
In the immediate aftermath of the unexpected unretirement of Tom Brady, we caught wind of a theory that Brady’s return was possibly tied to the eventual exit of Bruce Arians. (Check out the attached video from Monday, March 14, if you don’t believe me.) Eighteen days later — and on the evening that the annual [more]
Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis got all of Twitter excited with one simple phrase